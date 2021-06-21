Integrity360 Taps August Equity For Funding

21 Jun 2021 | 02.01 pm

Eoin Goulding has sourced private equity investment from August Equity for his venture Integrity360, the cybersecurity specialist.

Goulding said the financial firepower will be used to build the brand internationally to create a leading pan-European cybersecurity business.

Integrity360 has appointed industry veteran Ian Brown as executive chairman, with founder Goulding tasking on the role of president. Brown led SecureData in the UK before it was acquired by Orange in 2019.

Another new recruit is Matt Tomlinson, who will run UK business development operations. Tomlinson previously worked at SecureData too.

According to Goulding: “Over the past 16 years the company has grown to become a leading cyber security specialist within Ireland and in the UK. I am delighted to now work with both August and Ian who will continue to bolster our service capability and expand our reach internationally.”

When Goulding was nominated for an EY entrepreneur award in 2015, he related that his first sales were bicycle alarms to his classmates in school. He left school in 1996 and started his first venture at the age of 21, a PC and server business which he ran for five years until the dotcom crash kicked in.

He found a sales job with Align Communications, an American IT company, and when Align quit Ireland in 2005 Goulding took up the baton with Integrity Solutions, a few weeks before his 28th birthday.

The company has come a long way from reselling anti-virus software from a Percy Place basement. It now operates a comprehensive managed security service, with a 24/7 operations centre in Sandyford that gives clients the comfort factor they require. In recent years the company has been expanding market presence in the UK.

Ian Brown commented: “The market need for such services has never been stronger given both the massive digital transformation acceleration within businesses, alongside the rapid evolution of cyber threats.”

Mehul Patel, partner at August Equity, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Ian Brown again in the cyber security market and investing in Integrity360. We look forward to working with Ian, Eoin and the team as we work together to accelerate the growth of Integrity360 and build a substantial leadership position across the European market.”