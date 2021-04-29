Integrated Facilities Solutions Raises €2m

29 Apr 2021 | 11.03 am

Integrated Facilities Solutions, has raised €2m in equity funding through the Davy EIIS Fund to invest in expansion into Europe and the United States.

The company expects to double revenue and headcount over the next two years, adding 100 new jobs by 2024.

The business assembles and provides access to validated and secure digital building information for design, construction, and facilities management teams and is based in Dublin.

Joint chief executive Kieran Beggan, who founded the company 22 years ago with George Harold, said: “This funding represents an important milestone for the business and is testament to the significant growth potential of digitisation across AEC and facilities management sectors.

“We are currently extending our footprint in rapidly growing sectors that have seen accelerated growth, despite challenges presented by the pandemic. This funding will enhance our executive team and expertise as will our capability to drive customer success and acquisition in European and US markets.”

George Harold added: “When we set up the company, we could see there was a gap in the marketplace with the construction handover to building owners, especially in relation to how information was traditionally provided in unmanageable hard-copy format to clients at the end of the build.

“We are thrilled to have secured this funding, as it will help to expand our software and footprint into new global markets.”

The Davy EIIS Fund is managed on behalf of investors by BES Management, a joint venture between BDO and Davy.

IFS says its enterprise-wide building information management processes enhance supply chain effectiveness and yields “vast” productivity gains and savings.

The company counts Bank of Ireland, Children’s Hospital Ireland, UCD, University of Strathclyde, Dublin Zoo, Fingal County Council, and multinational technology companies among its clients.

Photo (l-r); Sinead Heaney, BDO; James Doody, IBI Corporate Finance; and IFS co-founders Kieran Beggan and George Harold.