Integer’s New Factory Will Employ Up To 200

23 Sep 2021 | 09.52 am

Medical device manufacturer Integer Holdings is to build a new factory, complete with innovation centre, in Galway and add between 100 and 200 workers to its tally.

Texas-based Integer is an outsource manufacturer of medical devices, and the new facility will meet demand for regional research, development and manufacturing capabilities as well as increased capacity for producing catheters and delivery systems.

Cardio and vascular president Payman Khales said: “The new facility will allow us to continue our investments in research and development in this important medical device hub.

“The significant manufacturing space in the same facility will allow a seamless transition of new products from development to manufacturing, which will further enable us to help our customers bring products to market faster – a strategic priority as we advance our vision to enhance the lives of patients around the world.”

The initial phase of the project will see a €25m investment in constructing a 60,000 sq ft building on land purchased from IDA Ireland, planned to complete and open in 2023.

The project is being supported with taxpayer funding from IDA Ireland.

IDA director Martin Shanahan (pictured) commented: “This is an important strategic move for Integer, positioning it to meet growing demand globally for its products. Integer is a valued employer in Ireland where it has access to a highly skilled and talented workforce.”



All new regional research, development and manufacturing will be housed in Ireland, with equipment investments continuing over the following two to three years. The company has planning permission for a total of 147,000 sq ft for future expansion.



As many as 200 jobs in engineering, administration and manufacturing will follow, while the design and construction activities are expected to employ several hundred third-party contractors in the Galway region.

