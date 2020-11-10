Insure Your Phone Online With Vodafone

10 Nov 2020 | 11.38 am

Vodafone has introduced an online insurance service for mobile phones to supplement its existing in-store insurance offering.

The Vodafone Care package allows the company’s customers to sign up to and manage a phone policy as long as their handset is less than 12 months old, and phones bought from other outlets but using Vodafone’s network are eligible.

Customers can pay monthly on their existing bill and the policy offers cover including loss, theft, water damage and accidental breakage, and all aspects of the service from signing up to claiming can be done online.

Consumer director Anita Carra said: “We are delighted to bring Vodafone Care to the Irish market to ensure our customers can remain connected and protected against all eventualities.

“This new service will provide a quick, convenient and transparent insurance process managed through a new dedicated online portal on our website, and can be accessed 24 hours a day.”

There are two levels of cover:

Vodafone Care: €9.99 per month for handsets that cost more than €300 — accidental damage cover insures handsets from loss, breakages, falls and water damage.

Vodafone Care Plus: €5.99 per month for handsets that cost less than €300 and €12.99 per month for handsets that cost more than €300 — total protection cover which insures from loss, breakages, falls, water damage and theft.