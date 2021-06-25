Insurance Cover Dries Up For Many Sectors

25 Jun 2021 | 09.40 am

The Alliance for Insurance Reform has called on the government to ensure that no sector is left behind as insurance reforms are implemented.

The alliance has told minister Sean Fleming that 21 sectors in society are struggling to get insurance cover, or are increasingly vulnerable, due to a lack of competition among insurers in their sector, with a further 14 in difficulty.

Among the worst affected are activities and organisations to do with children, ranging from childcare facilities through playgrounds, adventure centres and bouncy castle operators, according to the alliance.

AIR director Peter Boland (pictured) said: “We warmly welcome the implementation of the new judicial guidelines on personal injury awards which came into effect in April, and we expect this and other measures in the pipeline to apply significant downward pressure on premiums.

“But all that reform is of no value if you cannot get cover or there is only one underwriter prepared to offer cover. We have identified 35 sectors in this predicament.”

Early Childhood Ireland chief executive Teresa Heeney added: “We believe that the Insurance Competition Office can play a pivotal role in encouraging underwriters not currently offering cover in Ireland to do so, given the dramatic changes in the market that are taking place.

“We have proposed to minister Fleming that this office should research and develop the market data requirements of potential incoming underwriters, and address urgent supply issues in areas such as childcare and child-oriented enterprises, hospitality and tourism, leisure and the creative and sports sectors; and examine the risks associated with having just one underwriter covering strategically important sectors.”

Boland added: “The number of sectors represented at this meeting gives an indication of the scale and urgency of the supply issue. The market, if left to its own devices, will respond to ongoing insurance reforms like an oil tanker, not a speedboat. So government must intervene on behalf of the sectors represented here today as well as others that we have identified.

“The actions identified by us have been backed up by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission market study of last December and must be implemented with real urgency.”

sectors having problems obtaining insurance

1. Adventure centres that deal with children

2. Artists, arts workers and arts organisations

3. Bike hire shops on greenways and elsewhere

4. Bouncy castle operators

5. Caravan & Camping Parks

6. Car rental

7. Childcare providers

8. Childminders

9. Children’s’ play centres

10. Children’s playgrounds (non-local authority)

11. Circuses (both community and commercial)

12. Climbing walls

13. Coasteering

14. Drivers of older cars

15. Equestrian sports

16. Festivals and events

17. High ropes (adventure centres)

18. Home care providers

19. Ice skating

20. Incoming tour operators

21. Independent marts

22. Karting tracks

23. Late night venues

24. Minority sports

25. Mountain biking

26. Nursing homes

27. Outdoor adventure centres

28. Private scheduled buses

29. Street artists

30. Taxis

31. Trampoline centres

32. Travel agents

33. Tyre depots

34. Vehicle recovery operations

35. Young drivers