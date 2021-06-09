Insurance Broker Future Rebrands As Campion Insurance

09 Jun 2021 | 08.42 am

Galway insurance broker Future has rebranded as Campion Insurance following its acquisition by Campion last December.

Future, the trading name of McLaughlin & Greaney Insurances, operates in Galway and Claremorris.

Founded in 1984, Campion Insurance has a presence in 12 locations across Ireland and employs over 180 people. The broker offers personal, business and financial insurance products.

Chief executive Jim Campion (pictured) commented: “The rebrand of Future marks an exciting development for Campion Insurance as we continue to expand our footprint across the country. The company is entering two dynamic local markets in the West of Ireland while fulfilling our mission to harness the very best of local talent and expertise in these areas.”

“We have been working behind the scenes to align the operations of the two businesses. The team at Future has been trusted by its customers for many years now and we are looking forward to seeing this experience enhanced in the coming years under Campion Insurance.

“This business enhancement model has been extremely successful for us across the country and with a partner like Future I am very confident that this will be the case again in Galway and Mayo.”

McLaughlin & Greaney Insurances had turnover of €1,340,000 in 2019 and booked a pre-tax profit of €128,000. Fourteen people were on the payroll and net worth at year-end was €1.8m. The company is owned by Michael McLaughlin (66).