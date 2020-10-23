Institute Announces Annual Architecture Awards

23 Oct 2020 | 12.15 pm

Work on converting a historic building on Dawson Street in Dublin (pictured) to office use has won Paul Keogh Architects a top spot in the 2020 RIAI Architecture Awards.

The architectural practice was the winner in the adaptation and re-use category of the Royal Institute of Architects in Ireland‘s annual awards, while the restoration of Leinster House won the Office of Public Works Architectural Services the top award in the conservation category.

In a public poll, a housing development for elderly people and families in Drogheda took the top spot with more than 12,000 votes.

Jury chair Liam Tuite said: “The shortlist was made up of exceptional projects including residential homes, commercial spaces, a youth centre, heritage locations and public spaces. All of the submissions received underline the value that Irish people place on quality design in our build environment.”

There were 12 awards in 11 categories including adaptation and re-use, conservation, international, learning environments, living (homes), public space, wellbeing, and workplace.

The Living category saw awards going to a coach house renovation by Culligan Architects, and a house on the Connemara coastline (pictured below) by A2 Architects.

The transformation of the South Presentation Convent site in Cork, winner in the urban design category, was described by the judges as an exemplary urban renewal project.

Woodruff Restaurant in south Dublin (pictured below), where the “architect inventively and sensitively used a modest budget”, won the fit-out/workplace category.

The winning submission for the Public Choice Award which received more than 12,000 votes was Tooting Meadow, a development of 15 homes for the elderly and families at infill derelict site in Drogheda.

Full details of all the winners and their projects, including images, are available here.