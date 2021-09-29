‘Inspiration Awards’ Return To Virgin Media TV

29 Sep 2021 | 03.41 pm

Gala Retail has once again teamed up with Virgin Media Television for the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards.

The awards celebrate Ireland’s inspirational heroes who have made Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, with the search now on to find 26 county heroes.

The awards partnership between Gala and Virgin Media launches on 4 October and will run for four weeks across Virgin Media TV channels, including studio shows such as Ireland AM and The Six O’Clock Show.

Viewers will have the chance to enter or nominate their inspiring hero, with Gala Retail committing to €26,000 in prizes, including a €1000 hotel getaway voucher for every county winner.

Gary Desmond, CEO Of Gala Retail, commented: “We’re a national brand with a local focus, which is why we’ve partnered with Virgin Media to pay homage to people from all across Ireland who play their part creating a better Ireland. Our stores are at the heart of their communities and hear inspirational stories every day from their shoppers, those everyday achievements of friends, neighbours or others.”

Hannah Meaney of Virgin Media Solutions added: “From teachers to front line workers, community volunteers, delivery drivers, and more, we all know of local heroes who deserve to have their efforts recognised and we are delighted to partner with Gala to give thanks to these heroes”

For entry details, see www.gala.ie