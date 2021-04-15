Insolvency Experts Relaunch Women’s Network

15 Apr 2021 | 11.19 am

The International Women’s Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation has relaunched its European network, IWIRC Europe, with a new steering committee and a programme of events for 2021.

IWIRC is an international organisation for women in the restructuring and insolvency professions, and says the increasing volume of restructuring and insolvency cases, particularly with a cross-border element, makes it more important than ever that European practitioners can connect and collaborate.

The steering committee is represented in Ireland by lawyers Gemma Freeman and Philippa Pierse (pictured).

The organisation is seeking yo attract new members and growing the European chapter with three new local European networks in the pipeline for 2021.

International chair Leyza Blanco commented: “With the support of our existing London network and our proposed new networks coming soon, IWIRC’s presence across Europe has expanded to provide its members an even more robust opportunity to participate and connect at a critical time, when insolvency and restructuring matters are expected to increase worldwide.”

The first event organised by the steering committee will be an event held virtually on April 29, and will focus on cross-border recognition. Details on membership and joining are here.