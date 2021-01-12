Insolvencies Stable Despite Covid Pandemic

12 Jan 2021 | 11.47 am

A marginal increase in corporate insolvencies was recorded in Ireland in 2020, according to Deloitte.

The total number of corporate insolvencies recorded in Ireland in 2020 was 575, representing a marginal increase of just 1% from 2019.

Partner David Van Dessel said the surprise outcome was due to government financial supports through 2020 and an increase in the minimum level of debt necessary for a winding up petition.

“In addition many struggling companies continue to receive support from their banks, landlords and trade creditors,” he added. “The combination of these factors has played a significant role in preventing a surge in insolvencies as company directors continue to attempt to weather the storm.

“Having said that, it is clear that 2021 will pose significant challenges for companies, particularly as we have entered a higher level of lockdown since January.”

Sectoral Analysis

The Services sector recorded the highest number of corporate insolvencies in 2020, making up 39% of the total. There were 40 insolvencies recorded in Health, Fitness & Beauty compared with 26 in 2019, while retail insolvencies increased by 18% year-on-year to 103.

Deloitte counted 88 insolvencies in the hospitality sector, a similar outcome to 2019, while construction insolvencies declined by a third to 65.

According to Van Dessel (pictured): “Theses statistics are likely to conceal the true level of corporate distress. As government support measures are ultimately phased out and the limit of creditor forbearance is reached, the true extent of corporate insolvency will become known.

“It is therefore vital that company directors take action as early as possible, to either avoid insolvency or to at least mitigate its impact on creditors and other stakeholders. Early action by directors is the single most influential controllable factor in corporate restructuring.”