Innovu Snaps Up Goggin Insurance Brokers

02 Jul 2021 | 09.17 am

Innovu Group has acquired Goggin Insurance Brokers, its third acquisition in the past two years.

Established by Aidan and Anne Goggin in 1980, GIB has offices in Newcastle West, Limerick, and Listowel, and is led by Darragh Goggin, who continues as a shareholder and director in the enlarged Innovu Group.

Innovu chief executive Ronan Foley said: ““GIB is a fantastic business with an experienced and dedicated team and a strong customer focus. It will play an important role within the Innovu Group as we continue building scale through organic and acquisition led expansion.

“Having acquired Sheridan Insurances and Wexford Insurances, we felt that GIB would form a great cultural and business fit within our growing business. We look forward to developing the business as a key strategic hub for us in Munster.”

Darragh Goggin added: ““It is business as usual for our customers and they will continue to be supported by our excellent teams in Newcastle West and Listowel. We look forward as part of the Innovu Group to building on and further enhancing our service and product offering to clients.”

McCann Fitzgerald acted as legal advisers to Innovu while Holmes O’Malley Sexton Solicitors acted for GIB. Deloitte and PwC provided financial and tax due diligence for Innovu. PKF O’Connor, Leddy & Holmes acted as corporate advisors to GIB. James Mulqueen & Co and Boland & Partners acted as their financial and tax advisors.