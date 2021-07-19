Innovation To The Fore As Audi Q4 e-tron Arrives In Ireland

19 Jul 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Want a car that will bring the future of mobility to the roads of Ireland? A car that’s fully electric, dynamic and ideal for everyday use? Look no further than the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi’s first purely electric cars in the compact segment. Under the expressively designed body, both SUVs offer a large interior, a high level of everyday usability, and a strong charging and driving performance.

The all new Audi Q4 e-tron has arrived in Ireland and is available for test drives in Audi dealerships nationwide. Already making headlines, Audi’s latest EV is ideal for Irish drivers. The all-rounder is a confident companion for everyday life and leisure and is also suitable in every way as a household’s main car. With an on the road price starting from €41,465* and range varying from 335 kilometres* up to 511 kilometres** on a full charge, the Audi Q4 e-tron is the embodiment of Living Progress.

High Peformance Battery

This model will impress thanks to its high performance battery and is capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in under 8.5 seconds, meaning Irish drivers don’t have to compromise on driving dynamics. Charging is very much on the minds of drivers and the Q4 e-tron doesn’t disappoint, with the model capable of charging at a fast charge station with up to 125 kW, which takes just 38 minutes to charge from 5% to 80%***.

From a technology perspective, an augmented reality display will impress and intrigue drivers. The display blends the real and virtual worlds together, with information projected onto the inside of the car’s windshield so that it is directly in the driver’s view while driving. Additional features include the optional Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI Touch Display and Voice Control. A real technology pioneer and worth experiencing in person to really appreciate it.

Sustainability Commitment

Sustainability is central to production of the Q4 e-tron. The Zwickau plant purchases energy from renewable sources only, and has a highly efficient combined heat-and power plant. Audi is also working to further minimise CO2 emissions in the value chain, with a commitment that when each Audi Q4 e-tron reaches the end of its life cycle, its battery is to be used in second-life concepts or recycled as a source of raw materials.

Innovation is the heartbeat of Audi and has provided the basis for the culmination of the Audi Q4 e-tron. Looking ahead at future topics for e-mobility, and in order to continue its transformation as a provider of sustainable premium mobility, Audi is currently working on a concept for quick-charging for premium-level electromobility – the Audi charging hub.

The concept will see high-power charging (HPC) stations that can be reserved in advance to provide a high level of planning security. A lounge area directly nearby will provide an attractive, premium place to pass the time. The hubs can be transported, installed and adapted to the individual location quickly – largely independent of local network capacities.

The Q4 e-tron will attract drivers the length and breadth of the country due to all round nature of the vehicle, including the performance, technology and affordability. To avoid disappointment, booking a test drive at your local Audi dealership is a must, or visit Audi.ie for more information.

* Entry level battery: Q4 e-tron 35 with a range of 335km, starting at €41,465 on the road price. Prices include delivery, service plan, SEAI grant (where applicable) and VRT relief (where applicable).

** Largest battery range: Q4 e-tron 40 with a range of up to 511km, starting at €51,800 on the road price. Prices include delivery, service plan, SEAI grant (where applicable) and VRT relief (where applicable).

*** Charging times depend on a variety of factors such as temperature and power source.