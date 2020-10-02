Innovation Summit Lines Up Pixar Art Director

02 Oct 2020 | 08.09 am

The CAN DO Innovation Summit in Scotland in February 2021 has announced an initial list of speakers for the virtual event.

The summit is a headline event of the VentureFest Scotland festival of innovation and aims to support SMEs in adopting new technologies, building progressive working cultures and finding the right supports to enable innovation-led recovery and growth.

The summit is free and delegates will hear from Pixar Animation Studios art director Craig Foster (pictured) and Lolita Jackson who is special adviser on climate policy to the Mayor of New York.

Also confirmed to speak is Chloe Demrovsky, the youngest and first female chief executive to oversee and expand the Disaster Recovery Institute’s international network. She will be joined by Dyan Finkhousen, founder and chief executive of Shoshin Works in the US, who is a strategist and authority on transforming enterprise operations “with platform-enabled ecosystems”.

The quintet will be joined by c.35 other speakers.

Spokesperson Dr Laura Bell said: “Scotland’s CAN DO Innovation Summit offers a unique opportunity for SMEs to connect and hear from local and international experts on how collaborative innovation can help them drive change and tackle some of the key challenges of the 21st century — from global pandemics to climate change.”

Summit’s themes include ‘Journey to a Sustainable Future’; ‘Recovery and Resilience’; ‘Workplace Culture’; ‘Advance Manufacturing and Digitisation’; and ‘MedTech/Health Innovation’. More details here, and delegates can register for free here.