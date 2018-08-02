Innovation Campus Planned For Dun Laoghaire

02 Aug 2018 | 12.20 pm

The former ferry passenger terminal in Dun Laoghaire has been granted planning permission to transform the location into the Harbour Innovation Campus, a digital technology hub.

Council planners have given permission to private investor Philip Gannon to lease the building and invest more than €20m transforming it.

At more than 7,000 sq. metres, the Harbour Innovation Campus will be the largest technology hub in Ireland, with potential to support up to 1,000 jobs.

Philip Gannon commented: “We have received overwhelming support from local residents and businesses who all understand the huge benefits that this project will bring to the area. A place where people used to go to emigrate will now become world-class innovation space that will showcase Ireland’s capabilities in technology, create employment and bring social and economic prosperity not only to Dún Laoghaire and the surrounding areas, but the country as a whole”.

The Harbour Innovation Campus is fully funded by private investment and will deliver revenue of €15m in rent and rates over the next 10 years, according to the council. It is hoped that employment created will result in additional €6m spend with local businesses in the town.

Building is expected to start in September month and it will be open by the Spring of 2019.

Niall McEvoy of Enterprise Ireland commented: “Enterprise Ireland welcomes the potential that the Harbour Innovation Campus will bring to the area, with the focus of the Campus being to cultivate, develop and collaborate with indigenous start-ups and SMEs.”