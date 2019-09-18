Innovation Award For Shanks Engineering

18 Sep 2019 | 03.30 pm

Five companies perceived as representing ‘the future of agribusiness’ have received special recognition awards at the National Ploughing Championships.

The awards were presented by business minister Heather Humphreys at the Innovation Arena sponsored by Enterprise Ireland, where 50 of the innovations in the sector were showcased.

An example of innovation came from Shanks Engineering of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, whose chief executive Glen Cruikshank (pictured) was presented with the Safety Award. The company exhibited a slurry tanker designed with two internal chambers to lower and stabilise the unit’s centre of gravity during the spreading process, thus reducing the danger of the tank rolling over, a potentially fatal or serious injury event.

Cruikshank said: “I come from a farming background so I understand the need for safety on a farm. After reading news reports about farmers and contractors losing their lives while spreading slurry, I decided to design a tanker that would be safer.”

INNOVATOR AWARDS

Safety Award: Shanks Engineering, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan Young Innovator of the Year: Reave Technology, Kilkenny International Award: Van Boven, The Netherlands Best investor pitch: a €1,000 cash prize goes to Flash Records, Wexford Alfred Cox Founder’s Perpetual Trophy for the overall winner of the best start-up innovation: The Cotter Crate, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

The Cotter Crate also received a cash prize of €5,000.