Innovation Awards Finalists Announced 

02 Apr 2018 | 09.03 am

Four promising tech startups will be going head to head at the final of the 2018 Bolton Trust/PwC Innovation Awards on April 18, when they compete for a winner’s prize of €10,000 and will get access to a support package of training and workspace, and hope for a boost to their efforts to raise capital for their businesses.

The four finalists are all recent graduates of the DIT/IADT New Frontiers Programme, and will aim to convince the judging panel that their venture represents the strongest potential for global expansion and return-on-investment. Since 2012, the programme has offered a package of finance, training and workspace to 160 startups, which have gone on to secure more than €14m in equity investment and create more than 600 jobs.

This year’s innovation finalists have products which target the equine, facilities management, sales and healthcare sectors, reflecting the variety of companies availing of the New Frontiers Programme, which is backed by Enterprise Ireland.

Bolton Trust chairman John Lauder said: “The Trust was first established by staff members of DIT in 1987 with the goal of assisting entrepreneurs to create sustainable businesses in Ireland. After the turbulence of the last decade, we understand more than ever the crucial importance of a strong base of indigenous companies. As a trust, we are delighted to work with our partner organisations — DIT, IADT and PwC — to help founders through the early, precarious stages of their venture. The success of recent winners like YourSmileDirect, now employing more than 50 people in Stillorgan, bears strong testament to the impact of the supports we jointly offer.”

PwC managing partner Feargal O’Rourke added: “In the most recent PwC CEO survey, 76% of Irish CEOs believe that technology will significantly change competition in their industry in the next five years. Leveraging emerging technologies such as data analytics, automation and machine learning will be a key driver for firms to be more competitive.

“It is interesting to note that many of these innovations lie at the core of the product and service offerings of our finalists. It is important to support our entrepreneurs who will play a key role in our economy’s continued growth. We wish all the candidates every success.”

At the innovation awards event, each company will make a seven-minute presentation to an audience of 150 investors, entrepreneurs and advisers, followed by a further seven minutes of Q&A with the judges. The winner will receive a cash prize of €10,000, while the three runners-up will receive €1,000.

The 2018 finalists are:

Aimée Madden, Clinishift

CliniShift is a software solution for allocating overtime shifts in hospitals. Using the CliniShift App and the CliniShift Managers Portal, hospital managers can communicate with internal staff and rapidly fill overtime shifts when vacancies appear in permanent rosters. This reduces over-reliance on external agencies and streamlines processes within the hospital.

Brendan Loosney, Horus

Horus has developed a predictive monitoring platform to prevent expensive machine failures in plant and HVAC environments. Using proprietary technology, the Horus SentinelTM sensor detects downward trends in the performance of a device and triggers a warning, allowing the issue to be addressed before the device fails. By making maintenance predictive rather than reactive, this reduces the costs of manual inspection and of unforeseen machine failures.

Paul Hennessy, Outbound

Outbound is a B2B platform for outbound sales teams. Outbound mines publicly available data sources to generate a dynamic database of customers with a proven interest in a certain type of product or service. With this access to pre-qualified contacts, Outbound then uses artificial intelligence to help sales teams identify who best to target, what message to convey and through which channel to engage. This increases effectiveness, reduces lead conversion times and eliminates traditional lead generation costs.

Pierce Dargan, Equine MediRecord

As a third-generation racehorse owner and breeder, Dargan was only too familiar with the paper-based systems used to record the administration of medication or supplements to a horse. This led him and co-founder Simon Hillary to develop Equine MediRecord, a digital platform that allows breeders and trainers to record such information from their mobile phone. Industry regulators can review such data remotely without the need to visit each yard. Equine MediRecord has been approved by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board and the British Horseracing Authority as the first and only non-paper-based system to conform to current regulations.

Photo (l-r): Brendan Looney, John Lauder (chairman Bolton Trust) Paul Hennessy, Feargal O’Rourke, Pierce Dargan and Aimée Madden. (Pix: Jason Clarke)