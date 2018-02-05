Innerstrength Health Raises Expansion Funding

05 Feb 2018 | 08.11 am

Innerstrength Health, founded by Avril Copeland and Greg Balmer, says it has secured private investment and Enterprise Ireland HPSU funding.

While not disclosed by the company, the investment is believed to be in the region of €500,000. The company plans to use the new funding to develop new products and build sales in the UK and US.

Established in 2011, the company booked a loss of €82,000 in 2016 and had year-end debtors of €3,000.

Innerstrength Health’s TickerFit incorporates a web-based platform for health professionals and mobile applications for patients. The technology enables health professionals to provide personalised programmes of education, exercise and support to patients who are at risk, recently diagnosed or currently living with a chronic condition.

Patients receive their plan via the smartphone application and each day have the ability to review content specifically tailored for them, engage in targeted physical activity, track and monitor their progress in real time.

According to Copeland (pictured): “In Ireland, often times our healthcare system is in the news for the wrong reasons. However having worked in it, I know first-hand of the many dedicated healthcare professionals who do their utmost every day to support their patients. Using technology, we can extend their reach, and provide them with the tools to make their treatments more effective, efficient and ultimately more engaging for their patients.”

TickerFit is also being used in primary prevention, whereby GPs and practice nurses use the technology to deliver bespoke programmes of physical activity and education to patients who are at risk of developing a chronic condition.

Copeland added: “We have secured a significant investor along with the Enterprise Ireland funding. It will be a very busy year ahead and we’re looking forward to growing the company and being able to make a real difference to more people’s lives and wellbeing, which has always been the goal.”

A graduate of the Royal College of Surgeons and Belmont University in Tennessee, Copeland’s background is in physiotherapy and exercise science. Greg Balmer, the company’s Chief Technical Officer, has developed numerous software systems which have been scaled and sold worldwide. He previously held the role of Chief Architect at Mapflow and Carma.