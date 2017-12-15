INM’s Newspread Acquires Supreme Stationery

15 Dec 2017 | 01.32 pm

Newspread, owned by Independent News & Media, has acquired Supreme Stationery. The acquisition means that Newspread will be able to offer a complete line of wholesale premium stationery from paper products to files and folders, office, school and writing supplies, in addition to its existing lines.

Established in 1991, Supreme Stationery sells to retailers, bookshops, school suppliers and wholesalers. Founder and chief executive Sean McDonough will remain with the business.

INM chief executive Michael Doorly commented. “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition, which is complementary to the existing distribution business of Newspread. In the face of a continuing challenging environment for print and circulation in newspapers, INM is looking to achieve additional growth through its distribution business. Supreme Stationery is a very successful business with a great legacy and we look forward to its integration into Newspread.”

Newspread CEO Ian Keogh added: “By adding Supreme Stationery to our offering, our retailers and wholesale customers will now have access to the broadest range of books and stationery products. The existing customers of Supreme Stationery can expect the same level of great service they are used to whilst benefitting from the broader reach and improved efficiencies of a company such as Newspread.”

The transaction has been approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Supreme Stationery’s operating company Hegadon Ltd, which also trades as Retail Distribution Ireland, booked a net profit of €536,000 in the year to September 2015. Year-end debtors increased by 24% year-on-year to €2.2m, and net worth on 30 September 2015 was €3.9 million.

The company employed eight people in 2014/15, including two directors – Sean McDonough (54) and Tanya Byrne (43). They shared remuneration of €365,000 in 2014/15. Hegadon’s shareholders are Sean McDonough (80%) and Tanya Byrne (20%).