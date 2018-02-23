Ingenio Bullish On Robotics Process Automation

23 Feb 2018 | 07.28 am

Dublin startup Ingenio has says it has joined the Robotics Process Automation revolution by partnering with robotics companies to sell, deliver and implement robotics software to mid-market and enterprise companies.

Ingenio Technology Consulting Ltd was formed by Rob Magee and James Kearns in June 2017. “We started a niche management consultancy business two years ago, working on a variety of change and transformation projects in different industries,” says Kearns.

“The one thing that was consistent across our client base, was the interest in what RPA could potentially mean for their businesses.

Co-founder Rob Magee added: “The media hype surrounding RPA has created interesting expectations of what the technology can and cannot do. It is important for Ingenio to educate our clients on how best to utilise automation for the most valuable return on investment, whether that be a reduction in headcount, increased productivity or improved customer experience. RPA will have a massive impact in every sector in the coming years.”

Ingenio markets on behalf of InsideSales.com, an artificial intelligence-based growth acceleration platform for sales organisations.

The Utah company plans to create over 100 jobs in Ireland in the coming years after raising more than €47m from various investors, including the Irish Strategic Investment Fund.

According to Kearns: “We’re delighted to work with such an exciting business that can completely transform the way organisations across Europe approach sales. The relationship with the team at InsideSales.com also gives us an opportunity to learn from an incredible business in the rapidly growing AI space.”