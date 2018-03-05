05 Mar 2018 | 07.23 am

The Convention Centre Dublin continued its winning ways in the Meetings & Incentive Travel Industry Awards, landing its sixth gold medal in eight years.

The CCD picked up the gold award for ‘Best Overseas Conference Centre’ at the 2017 UK awards, which were revealed by the M&IT magazine at a function in London over the weekend.

The M&IT Industry Awards, which are voted for by readers of the M&IT magazine, recognise and reward excellence in the industry. The CCD was shortlisted against five major international convention centres, including the Fira Barcelona and the Bella Center in Copenhagen.

The CCD has now won an M&IT award every year since opening in September 2010, and this latest win brings the total number of industry awards the venue has received to 38.

“We are delighted to win this top award again and to be recognised by our clients in the UK market for an eighth year running,” said Stephen Meehan, CEO of The CCD. “We would like to sincerely thank everyone who voted for us. This means so much to the team here at The CCD.”