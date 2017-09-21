Indo Goes Up The Aisle With The Vow

21 Sep 2017 | 10.01 am

Independent News & Media has launched The Vow, a website and glossy magazine aimed at a commercial sector served by independent publishers.

The public company describes The Vow as “the place to discover the latest wedding trends, fashion and celebrity wedding gossip”, and intimated that the inspiration for the new publication comes from the fact that every month independent.ie garners 600,000 unique users who read wedding-related content.

The glossy is a rebrand of INM’s existing magazine, Irish Brides. According to INM: “The new-look magazine will feature stunning photo shoots, inspirational content, latest trends and expert advice to help with every aspect of planning a sensational wedding, right through to organising a heavenly honeymoon.”

INM has been mulling a dedicated weddings-related venture for some time. After buying Irish Brides, in 2016 the company entered discussions with online market leader WeddingsOnline with a view to buying the business. The deal was progressed to the due diligence stage by INM chief executive Robert Pitt but wasn’t finalised as the proposed deal failed to receive sanction from chairman Leslie Buckley.

The owners of WeddingsOnline subsequently purchased Eventovate, which is also thought to have been on Pitt’s radar. Eventovate’s Moposa is award-winning weddings management software for hotels and wedding venues.

TheVow.ie editor Karen Birney said: “Ireland’s wedding landscape is continuing to grow and expand, with 124,000 couples due to tie the knot in the next year. TheVow.ie offers the perfect platform for brides, grooms, bridesmaids, mothers, fathers and even guests, who are looking for advice and guidance when it comes to that special day.”

Magazine editor Jillian Bolger added: “We plan to create the definitive wedding magazine; an informative and inspirational source that brides and grooms can trust to help them plan their perfect celebration.”