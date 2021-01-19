Indigo Telecom Recruiting In Limerick

19 Jan 2021 | 09.50 am

Welsh company Indigo Telecom Group has been sanctioned taxpayer funding by IDA Ireland to recruit 100 people to at its Irish subsidiary 4site in Limerick.

Indigo acquired 4site in January 2020. The acquisition was designed to complement Indigo’s capability in the supply of multi-vendor telecom support services, by adding 4site’s design and planning expertise in delivering specialist fibre, and mobile wireless services. The agreement created a combined business with an annual turnover in excess of £50m.

The 100 roles, to be filled over the next three years, span Fibre Planners, GIS Engineers, Design Engineers, Telecoms Surveyors and Project Managers.

Established in Magor, South Wales in 1997, Indigo Telecom Group employs c.400 people across 10 offices in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Netherlands. Customers include Vodafone, Nokia, BT and NTT.

Chairman Kevin Taylor (pictured) commented: “This provides a great opportunity to join an organisation which is on a high growth trajectory and with plans to expand in 2021 and beyond. For people considering a career in telecoms or a new challenge, there couldn’t be a better time to join a sector that is experiencing exponential growth and playing a critical role in the way we all connect with each other.”

Indigo’s capabilities include Project Services, such as large-scale, complex network design and installation, commissioning projects, Data Centre Services and Managed Services, including the management, repair and maintenance of global telecommunication networks.

For more information about the available roles, see www.indigotg.com/careers/