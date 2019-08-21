Independent Solutions Is Proud To Be Guaranteed Irish

21 Aug 2019 | 06.45 pm

Sponsored Content

Major Life Sciences companies turn to Independent Solutions to source a range of services, including highly skilled personnel

Established in 2006, Independent Solutions provides consulting and placement services to pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies active in the Life Sciences sector. Based in Limerick and Dublin, Independent Solutions is run by founders Kayrn Williams and Norma Carr.

Services provided include project management, ISO quality management systems, regulatory compliance and guidance, training, auditing, corporate wellness and consulting on new pharma trends and latest regulatory guidelines including Brexit readiness. Independent Solutions’ clients include Amgen, Leo Laboratories, Shire/Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Perigord, Dabl, Johnson & Johnson, PTC Therapeutics, Regeneron and Chanelle. The company also facilities these clients on a global level.

Norma Carr, Development Business Director, explains the evolution of the firm and why its services are in demand.

What was the origin of Independent Solutions?

After working in consultancy for ten years in a variety of roles, we were keen to utilize our vast skillset and experience and at the same time mentor our candidates. We decided to go out on our own in 2006 and haven’t looked back since.

What are the advantages for clients and candidates in dealing with Independent Solutions?

Independent Solutions has been working in a consulting capacity within the Life Sciences sector since 2006, so we know the specific skillsets required within the industry. We only submit experienced candidates who match the client specifications, and we are there to support candidates with any technical or regulatory queries they may have.

We have a 95% submission to hire rate, and it is for this reason that we are preferred suppliers to so many Life Sciences employers. Our talented resource pool typically comes from people we have either worked with in the past or who come recommended via our established networks.

For candidates, we are not a recruitment agency. We provide access to high-value projects as well as excellent pay and conditions. We continue to partner and grow our client base, and thereby ensure that we have continuous supply of excellent roles.

Independent Solutions has two partners in the business. In your view, what is the advantage of a business partnership?

We can bounce ideas off one another, leverage best practices and keep current in today’s Life Sciences regulatory requirements and innovations. Karyn and I have a different network of professionals who are the backbone of our business. We share the obstacles that we encounter, so when one is negative the other is positive. We work well together, ying and yang, on the many aspects of the business, but most of all we enjoy it!

My role is to promote awareness of Independent Solutions services. We have the services, opportunities and roles, and we continue to source the right talent for our valued clients. Kayrn is Strategy & Innovation Director and is currently managing the Brexit Project for one of our clients, managing a very large portfolio of products.

Why did Independent Solutions become a member of Guaranteed Irish?

We started using social media in 2018 and have seen the benefits of awareness of our brand.

We believe that being a member of Guaranteed Irish will increase exposure of our brand through dedicated PR, marketing and digital campaigns connecting with consumers, businesses and the media. We also hope to avail of the networking opportunities with other Guaranteed Irish business members.

Keep up to date on Guaranteed Irish news here:

Website: guaranteedirish.ie

Twitter: @guaranteed_irl

Instagram: @guaranteed_irl

Pictured: Independent Solutions founders Norma Carr (left) and Kayrn Williams