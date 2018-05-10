New Branding For Independent Pictures And Agtel

10 May 2018 | 02.30 pm

Video producer Agtel and TV production company Independent Pictures, which share common ownership, are rebranding as Indiepics.

Agtel was founded in 1979 and was one of the first companies to begin making shows for RTE independently in 1993. ‘Ear to the Ground’, recently finished its 25th season, is perhaps its best known production.

Independent Pictures grew out the Agtel fold and has become one of Ireland’s busiest TV production companies. Now Agtel will become its digital and video division under the Indiepics brand.

Recent TV work by Indiepics includes Trauma, This Crowded House, You Should Really see a Doctor, A Week Inside Ireland’s Property Crisis, Big Week on the Farm, Doctor In The House and Then Comes Marriage.

Managing director Conor Moloney said:“We’re joining up the worlds of television, video and digital to create a unique offering from a wholly Irish-owned company. This combines our award-winning television experience with video and digital, together with the know-how to maximise its potential on all available social and online platforms.

“Everything we do is authentic, based on solid research. But there’s no point in making great content unless it’s watched by the right audience and gets a reaction — whether it’s a major documentary series, a wholly social video campaign or online branded entertainment. So we have added strategy to our mix as well as enhanced creativity.”

Photo: Conor Moloney (centre) with agency director Diarmuid MacMathuna and Orla Doherty, Head of Creative. (Pic: Shane O’Neill, SON Photographic)