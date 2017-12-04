04 Dec 2017 | 11.35 am

Online recruiter Indeed.com has become the second big firm to sign up for the Capital Dock campus development, where it will join J.P. Morgan.

The 4.8-acre Capital Dock development comprises three office buildings (100, 200 and 300), collectively amounting to 344,000 sq. ft of space. Indeed signed a contract to lease buildings 100 and 300, with J.P. Morgan set to occupy building 200.

The Capital Dock project is being developed by Kennedy Wilson and Nama. Indeed will enter 20-year leases, with lease breaks at year 13, occupying the buildings on a phased basis.

“In addition to our offices at Capital Dock being fully leased more than 12 months prior to completion, we will begin pre-marketing of the 190 residential rental apartments in Q2 2018,” said Mary Ricks, president and CEO of Kennedy Wilson Europe.

“We are excited to grow our multifamily business in Europe, providing the highest quality accommodation and amenities to cities with strong population growth. We aim to grow our portfolio to 5,000 units in the next few years, more than doubling from a base of approximately 2,200 units on completion of Capital Dock and Clancy Quay Phase III.”

Positioned on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Capital Dock is one of the largest single-phase ground-up developments to be delivered in Dublin, with over 690,000 sq. ft of new mixed-use space.