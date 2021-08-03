Indeed Launches Hiring Platform In Ireland

03 Aug 2021 | 02.12 pm

Global jobs site Indeed has launched a hiring platform enabling employers to manage the hiring process – from posting through interview – directly on Indeed.

The platform facilitates the immediate progression to an interview for candidates who meet a job’s objective criteria. More than 200,000 job seekers internationally have already connected with employers by way of this platform according to Indeed.

Indeed has also revealed that its own data shows job postings in Ireland surpassing pre-pandemic levels, up 18% from February 2020. A separate survey of employers and employees by the company indicated that 50% of employers plan to continue with virtual hiring as restrictions ease.

Indeed hopes that by facilitating the setting up of interviews it can prevent job seekers from giving up on the search process due to lack of communication from employers.

The company also notes that job seekers prefer virtual interviews to in-person ones as they don’t have to organise transportation or disrupt whole days, according to its survey.

Another insight from the survey was that finding quality candidates and the interviews themselves were the main concern for employers when hiring.

Daniel Corcoran of Indeed said: “As Ireland’s job recovery continues, employers need to be able to ramp up hiring quickly but the reality is that the traditional process can often be too slow and leave job seekers in the dark. The direct connections enabled by our new platform solve real problems for job seekers and employers.

“By taking care of the time consuming administrative tasks, like scheduling interviews, we can dramatically shorten the time it takes to get candidates into jobs, from weeks to days. It also has the added benefit of giving job seekers a direct path to showcase their skills to recruiters and hiring managers.”