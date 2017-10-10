How Does Your Income Fare With Budget 2018?

10 Oct 2017 | 02.28 pm

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe (pictured) has increased the point at which an income earner attracts the higher rate of income tax by €750 per annum.

Outlining Budget 2018, the minister said the entry point for single earners increases from €33,800 to €34,550 from January 2018.

The entry point to USC will remain at €13,000 but Donohoe has reduced the 2.5% USC rate to 2.0% and increased the ceiling for this new rate from €18,772 to €19,372.

The minster said this move is designed to ensure that full-time workers on the increased national minimum wage of €9.55 per hour do not pay the upper rates of USC.

For low paid income earners with annual pay of €18,000 per annum, they were in line for a €584 pay hike from January due to the statutory increase in the National Minimum Wage. However the taxman will claw back €265 of that increase in income tax and PRSI, leaving a net annual gain of €319. For people with this level of income their Effective Tax Rate increase from 2.8% to 4.2% – the only ETR increase across all the income bands.

The 5% rate of USC has been reduced by 25 basis points to 4.75%. The effect is to reduce the top marginal rate of tax on income up to €70,044 to 48.75%.

For the self-employed and SME owner managers, Donohoe has provided for a €200 increase in the Earned Income Credit, bringing it to €1,150 per year from 2018. He said the increase will be of benefit to over 147,000 individuals.

The biggest gainers from Budget 2018 are individuals with earnings of €14,000 per annum. From January 2018 they will be €455 better off, when their employer-paid minimum wage increase is factored in. Total tax deductions will amount to €109 per annum.

The single individual earning €175,000 per annum will be €328 better off. Their total income tax, PRSI and USC deductions will amount to €77,801.

Effectively this means that the individual earning €175,000 p.a. is making 714 times the contribution as the individual earning €14,000 p.a. to the cost of providing public services and running the country. The income differential is x12.5 times

