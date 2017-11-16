IMRO Slams Tech Giants Over Copyright

16 Nov 2017 | 10.48 am

The chief executive of the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) has launched an attack on YouTube, Facebook and services such as SoundCloud for exploiting copyright loopholes to avoid paying musicians and songwriters fees for the use of their works on these ‘platform services’.

The criticism came as IMRO published a new report, ‘The Socio-Economic Value of Music to Ireland’, which sets out several recommendations to government to maximise the development of music in Ireland and the contribution it makes, both economically and socially.

The core proposal from IMRO aimed at raising income levels for musical ‘creatives’ relates to copyright, where IMRO wants “concentration on copyright to help ensure a fair return for music creators, crucial at a time when the music copyright landscape has changed utterly as a result of technology and the industry is under threat from the extremely low level of return to writers and performers, from platform services”.

According to IMRO, the growth in consumption of music by digital means such as streaming or downloads and the decline of physical media has been accompanied by a decline in earnings by music professionals, and results from loopholes in copyright law internationally which allow some digital services, among them YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud and Facebook, to avoid or minimise payments to artists which IMRO says are due under performance rights entitlements.

IMRO chief executive Victor Finn (pictured) said: “Ensuring creators receive compensation for all uploads of their work is crucial to establishing a sustainable basis for the music industry. An environment that fosters growth for new and legitimate businesses, including platforms such as YouTube, SoundCloud and Facebook, while providing legal certainty for consumers, and ensuring that this is paired with appropriate remuneration for creators, is needed.”

IP Advocate

Finn welcomed moves by the European Commission to address the issue, but added that “loopholes in the Safe Harbour law must be addressed fully”, and that an ‘IP advocate’ should be established to consider “the impact of IP and copyright legislation and enforcement on both the creative and technology industries”.

The report estimates that the broadly defined music sector supports 13,000 jobs and is worth €700m to the economy annually. To consolidate and expand on this, the organisation is calling for additional measures: