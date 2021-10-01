IMRO Announces Radio Awards 2021

01 Oct 2021 | 09.43 pm

The winners have been announced in the annual IMRO Radio Awards in a virtual ceremony hosted by comedian and broadcaster Dermot Whelan.

IMRO said c.2,000 people in the radio industry logged on to watch the ceremony. Hall of Fame inductees were Declan Meehan, George Hamilton, Patricia Messinger and Stephen Clements.

IMRO administers the performing right in copyright music on behalf of its members – songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

Three of the notable awards were:

• Local Station of the Year – WLR FM, for the third year in a row

• Music Station of the Year – Spin 1038

• Full Service Station of the Year – BBC Radio Ulster

In national talk radio, the award went to Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly (pictured). In local talk radio the winner was WLR’s Damien Tiernan. Outside current affairs, RTE’s afternoon Ray D’Arcy Show was judged the best of the entrants.

The Radio Awards committee comprises 12 members representing all sectors of licensed commercial and public radio on the island of Ireland – RTÉ, BBC NI, and the independent commercial radio sectors in both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

IMRO RADIO AWARD 2021