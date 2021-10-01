01 Oct 2021 | 09.43 pm
IMRO Announces Radio Awards 2021
Best breakfast radio is in Cork
The winners have been announced in the annual IMRO Radio Awards in a virtual ceremony hosted by comedian and broadcaster Dermot Whelan.
IMRO said c.2,000 people in the radio industry logged on to watch the ceremony. Hall of Fame inductees were Declan Meehan, George Hamilton, Patricia Messinger and Stephen Clements.
IMRO administers the performing right in copyright music on behalf of its members – songwriters, composers, and music publishers.
Three of the notable awards were:
• Local Station of the Year – WLR FM, for the third year in a row
• Music Station of the Year – Spin 1038
• Full Service Station of the Year – BBC Radio Ulster
In national talk radio, the award went to Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly (pictured). In local talk radio the winner was WLR’s Damien Tiernan. Outside current affairs, RTE’s afternoon Ray D’Arcy Show was judged the best of the entrants.
The Radio Awards committee comprises 12 members representing all sectors of licensed commercial and public radio on the island of Ireland – RTÉ, BBC NI, and the independent commercial radio sectors in both the Republic and Northern Ireland.
IMRO RADIO AWARD 2021
|Category:
|Category name:
|Gold: Entrant
|Gold: Station
|A1
|General Music Programme
|98FM’s The Fix with Ciarán O’Connor
|98FM
|A2
|Specialist Music Programme
|Simply Folk
|RTÉ Radio 1
|A3
|Breakfast Programme
|KC and Ross in the Morning
|Cork’s 96FM
|A4
|Music Special / Music Event
|Mise Freisin’
|RTÉ Radio 1
|A5
|Irish Music Programme or Initiative
|ATL Introducing
|BBC Radio Ulster
|B1
|News Story / News Event
|Trouble at the Interface
|BBC Radio Ulster
|B2
|News Programme – Full Service
|Morning Ireland – Cyber attack
|RTÉ Radio 1
|B3
|News Programme – Local/Regional
|WLR News at 1
|WLR FM
|B4
|Current Affairs Programme – Full Service
|The Pat Kenny Show
|Newstalk
|B5
|Current Affairs Programme – Local / Regional
|Tipp Today
|Tipp FM
|B6
|Sports Story
|The Gordon Elliott Scandal
|Newstalk
|B7
|Sports Programme – Full Service
|Joey Dunlop – King of the Road
|RTÉ Radio 1
|B8
|Sports Programme – Local / Regional
|The Passing of Jerry Kiernan
|Radio Kerry
|C1
|Documentary
|Documentary on One: A Very Irish Coup
|RTÉ Radio 1
|C2
|Music, Arts and Culture Documentary
|The Music Biz
|RTÉ 2FM
|C3
|Short Feature
|Big Breakfast Little Stories
|WLR FM
|C4
|Magazine Programme
|The Ray D’Arcy Show
|RTÉ Radio 1
|C5
|Drama
|Belong by Daithí McMahon and Fred O’Connor
|Newstalk
|C6
|Specialist Speech Programme
|The Long and the Short of it
|BBC Radio Ulster
|C7
|Craoltóireacht le Gaeilge
|Pop Raidió
|SPIN1038
|C8
|Interactive Speech Programme
|Liveline – Breaking the Menopause Taboo
|RTÉ Radio 1
|D1
|Community / Social Action
|Moyross – The Forgotten Part of Limerick
|Newstalk
|D2
|On-Air Competition / Promotion
|Gotta Get It Wrong with Graham and Nathan
|SPIN1038
|D3
|Station Imaging
|98FM
|98FM
|D4
|Entertainment Inserts
|Gift Grub – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show
|Today FM
|D5
|Digital and Social Innovation
|Shine Festival 2021
|Media Central
|D6
|Podcast of the Year
|GunPlot
|RTÉ
|E1
|Music and Entertainment Presenter of the Year
|Dermot Whelan
|Today FM
|E2
|Radio DJ of the Year
|Lorraine Murphy
|Cork’s 96FM
|E3
|Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year
|Ralph McLean
|BBC Radio Ulster
|E4
|News Broadcaster of the Year
|Justin McCarthy
|RTÉ Radio 1
|E5
|News Reporter of the Year
|John Cooke Drivetime
|RTÉ Radio 1
|E6
|Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service
|Joe Molloy
|Newstalk
|E7
|Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Local / Regional
|Eric White
|BBC Radio Foyle
|E8
|Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service
|Ciara Kelly
|Newstalk
|E9
|Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Local / Regional
|Damien Tiernan
|WLR FM
|E10
|The Gay Byrne Award – Newcomer of the Year
|Tara McCormack
|Midlands 103