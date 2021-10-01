IMRO Announces Radio Awards 2021

01 Oct 2021 | 09.43 pm

Best breakfast radio is in Cork

The winners have been announced in the annual IMRO Radio Awards in a virtual ceremony hosted by comedian and broadcaster Dermot Whelan.

IMRO said c.2,000 people in the radio industry logged on to watch the ceremony. Hall of Fame inductees were  Declan Meehan, George Hamilton, Patricia Messinger and Stephen Clements.

IMRO administers the performing right in copyright music on behalf of its members – songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

Three of the notable awards were:

• Local Station of the Year – WLR FM, for the third year in a row

• Music Station of the Year – Spin 1038

• Full Service Station of the Year – BBC Radio Ulster

In national talk radio, the award went to Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly (pictured). In local talk radio the winner was WLR’s Damien Tiernan. Outside current affairs, RTE’s afternoon Ray D’Arcy Show was judged the best of the entrants.

The Radio Awards committee comprises 12 members representing all sectors of licensed commercial and public radio on the island of Ireland – RTÉ, BBC NI, and the independent commercial radio sectors in both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

IMRO RADIO AWARD 2021

Category: Category name: Gold: Entrant Gold: Station 
A1 General Music Programme 98FM’s The Fix with Ciarán O’Connor 98FM
A2 Specialist Music Programme Simply Folk RTÉ Radio 1
A3 Breakfast Programme KC and Ross in the Morning Cork’s 96FM
A4 Music Special / Music Event Mise Freisin’ RTÉ Radio 1
A5 Irish Music Programme or Initiative ATL Introducing BBC Radio Ulster
B1 News Story / News Event Trouble at the Interface BBC Radio Ulster
B2 News Programme – Full Service Morning Ireland – Cyber attack RTÉ Radio 1
B3 News Programme – Local/Regional WLR News at 1 WLR FM
B4 Current Affairs Programme – Full Service The Pat Kenny Show Newstalk
B5 Current Affairs Programme – Local / Regional Tipp Today Tipp FM
B6 Sports Story The Gordon Elliott Scandal Newstalk
B7 Sports Programme – Full Service Joey Dunlop – King of the Road RTÉ Radio 1
B8 Sports Programme – Local / Regional The Passing of Jerry Kiernan Radio Kerry
C1 Documentary Documentary on One: A Very Irish Coup RTÉ Radio 1
C2 Music, Arts and Culture Documentary The Music Biz RTÉ 2FM
C3 Short Feature Big Breakfast Little Stories WLR FM
C4 Magazine Programme The Ray D’Arcy Show RTÉ Radio 1
C5 Drama Belong by Daithí McMahon and Fred O’Connor Newstalk
C6 Specialist Speech Programme The Long and the Short of it BBC Radio Ulster
C7 Craoltóireacht le Gaeilge Pop Raidió SPIN1038
C8 Interactive Speech Programme Liveline – Breaking the Menopause Taboo RTÉ Radio 1
D1 Community / Social Action Moyross – The Forgotten Part of Limerick Newstalk
D2 On-Air Competition / Promotion Gotta Get It Wrong with Graham and Nathan SPIN1038
D3 Station Imaging 98FM 98FM
D4 Entertainment Inserts Gift Grub – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM
D5 Digital and Social Innovation Shine Festival 2021 Media Central
D6 Podcast of the Year GunPlot RTÉ
E1 Music and Entertainment Presenter of the Year Dermot Whelan Today FM
E2 Radio DJ of the Year Lorraine Murphy Cork’s 96FM
E3 Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year Ralph McLean BBC Radio Ulster
E4 News Broadcaster of the Year Justin McCarthy RTÉ Radio 1
E5 News Reporter of the Year John Cooke Drivetime RTÉ Radio 1
E6 Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service Joe Molloy Newstalk
E7 Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Local / Regional Eric White BBC Radio Foyle
E8 Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service Ciara Kelly Newstalk
E9 Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Local / Regional Damien Tiernan WLR FM
E10 The Gay Byrne Award – Newcomer of the Year Tara McCormack Midlands 103

 

