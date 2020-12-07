Immedis Taps Lead Edge Capital For $50m

07 Dec 2020 | 09.58 am

Immedis, Terry Clune’s payroll company, has announced $50m investment from Lead Edge Capital, a growth-stage investment fund based in New York and California.

Immedis said the investment will support the opening of offices on the US west coast and in Singapore.

Ruairi Kelleher, CEO of Immedis, commented: “We are proud to be working with Lead Edge Capital, a highly regarded growth equity fund that we have had the pleasure of getting to know well in advance of this transaction.”

Brian Neider, partner at Lead Edge Capital, said Immedis is redefining how organisations are managing global payroll through service and technology. “What they have achieved to date is exceptional. The company is trusted by some of the world’s fastest growing enterprises like ServiceNow, Uber and Nutanix, and we are excited to help fast track the Immedis success story,” Neider stated.

Terry Clune, founder and chairman of Immedis, added: “We have an exceptional management team, led by CEO Ruairi Kelleher and Mark Graham with Christine Keily and Richard Limpkin. And we are delighted to be joined by Lead Edge Capital and Brian Neider on the next phase of our growth.”

Immedis says its processes payroll in c.150 countries. Clune’s other venture is Taxback.com.

Photo: Terry Clune (right) with Ruairi Kelleher (centre) and Mark Graham, CCO at Immedis, (Pic: Robbie Reynolds)