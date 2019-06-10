Immedis Recruiting For 200 New Roles

10 Jun 2019 | 08.41 am

Immedis, a specialist provider of enterprise technology solutions for global payroll and mobility tax services to multinationals, has announced the creation of 200 new roles which will be filled by the end of 2020.

Immedis, part of Terry Clune’s global financial technology company Taxback Group, currently employs c.170 people.

The new roles will span tax, compliance, IT, software development, marketing, finance, and sales.

According to Clune: “Immedis has a proven track record of delivering global payroll for some of the world’s biggest companies through our innovative technology solution. I am delighted to welcome SEP as part of our organisation to continue the enormous success of Immedis on a global scale.”

Immedis has developed a proprietary cloud-based solution that simplifies the management and reporting of global payroll, coupled with on-the-ground teams of tax experts providing customer service across payroll and employment tax advisory.

Immedis CEO Ruairi Kelleher commented: “SEP’s investment and experience of scaling technology companies will help us further execute on our ambition to be the best in the world. This external validation proves that we are making significant inroads into the global market and doing so in a sustainable manner.”

Immedis paid $10m to acquire American payroll company Expaticore in 2017. Clients include Uber, Wayfair, First Derivatives, DCC and Abbvie.

SEP partner Keith Davidson stated: “Our investment is a vote of confidence in the business, helping it to continue to innovate through further investment in its product and its people.”

Photo: Terry Clune (left) and Ruairi Kelleher (right) of Immedis (right) with Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan. (Pic: Conor McCabe)