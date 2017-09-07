IMI Announces Management Conference Line-Up

07 Sep 2017 | 02.37 pm

The IMI has announced details of the line-up of business and academic speakers for its 2017 National Management Conference taking place on September 28 at IMI’s Sandyford campus.

The conference theme is “Embracing Risk, Enabling Ambition” and organisers say that the event will provide 250 of Ireland’s C-Suite executives access to cutting edge thinking, fresh insights and international best practice.

Keynote speakers include Dr Mary Aiken (pictured), the world’s leading expert in Forensic Cyberpsychology.

Entrepreneur, organisational pioneer and author Brian Robertson will discuss Holacracy, a self-management practice for running companies which he developed. This practice has been adopted by over 1,000 organisations around the world to date.

Also on the programme is Mark Stevenson, who previously advised on Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Earth Challenge and who promises ‘an intriguing tour of a different and better future’.

Sponsor AIG is providing an expert panel to discuss the biggest risks that organisations face.