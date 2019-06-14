Image Podcast Makes Digiday Shortlist

14 Jun 2019 | 08.46 am

Fashion and style publisher Image Media has been selected as a finalist at the Digiday Publishing Awards in the United States.

The shortlist of finalists in 20 different categories was chosen by an industry panel that included executives from Meredith, Reddit, The Infatuation, Gannett, and something called Highsnobiety.

Image bills itself as multi-platform media company, publishing online with image.ie and imageinteriors.ie, in print with Image and Image Interiors, and in audio with style podcasts.

The award nomination is for a fashion podcast, Smart Casual, sponsored by Kildare Village.

According to Digiday: “As publishers seek new ways to create valuable products that present opportunities to collect previously unclaimed revenue and are true to the core of their businesses, this year’s list honours those who have best laid out the course for their future.”

Image chief executive Clodagh Edwards (pictured) commented: “We have made huge leaps to carry Image’s integrity and quality across our digital and experiential offerings. Advertisers are loyal to Image, and have made the journey with us because of our quality content, engaged audience and success in finding new ways to meet brands’ objectives. With the Digiday shortlist, we are overjoyed to be recognised for the work that we do, and to stand on a global stage.”

The Digiday winners will be announced on September 12 in New York.