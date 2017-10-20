‘I’m An Ordinary Guy Who Worked His Tail Off’

20 Oct 2017 | 02.24 pm

Veteran business executive Gary McGann attributes his success to meeting the right people at the right time along the way, people who gave him the breaks.

McGann, currently trying to turn around Aryzta plc, is interviewed in It’s Who I Am, a collection of 14 interviews conducted by hospitality sector consultant Conor Kenny.

According to McGann (pictured below): “I’m probably somebody who worked his tail off to not fail – which sounds very negative – but it’s not too far from the truth. There is no substitute for hard work.”

On his time with Smufit Kappa, McGann comments: “Michael Smurfit is a unique man in my experience. He never looked back. Michael would never talk about yesterday, always tomorrow. Michael’s great phrase, which I think encapsulates a whole approach to life, was: ‘If it isn’t terminal, it isn’t a problem’. Just think about that. Very deep. And if ever I am losing my perspective, I remember that. It was never more apt since the recession. I lost a lot of close friends in death during that period, and it really hit home to me. Absolutely.”

The book was launched by sports journalist Paul Kimmage, who is also interviewed in the book. At the launch Kimmage observed: “Who am I? It depends who you ask. I heard Gavin Duffy describe me on radio once as a ‘man who would darken any room’, which was interesting as I’ve never met Gavin or shared a room with him. And if I had a pound for every time I’ve been described as ‘bitter’ or a ‘failed cyclist’, I’d be a very wealthy man.”

The other interview subjects are:

• Tommy Byrne – Former Racing Car Driver

• Mick Dowling – Former Irish International Boxer

• Finbar Furey – Musician

• John Healy – Restauranteur

• Brent Pope – Rugby Pundit

• Domini Kemp – Chef & Author

• Bobby Kerr – Entrepreneur & Broadcaster

• Maebh Leahy – CEO, The Rutland Centre

• Eamon Morrissey – Actor

• Liz Nolan – Broadcaster

• Roberta O’Brien – Naval Commander

• Pádraig Ó Céidigh – Politician

Conor Kenny said: “Many go through life without discovering their purpose or passion. These 14 people have and their stories are extraordinary. It’s their pursuit of being true to who they are that teaches us to look differently at our work, our lives and purpose. The only common thread is that what they do is who they are.”

Kenny is the principal of Conor Kenny & Associates, a learning, development and training company for the hospitality and service industries. His previous books include Dancing at the Fountain and Sales Tales.

Published by Oak Tree Press, It’s Who I Am is available online and in book stores.

Photo: Conor Kenny (left) with Paul Kimmage. (Pic: Robbie Reynolds)