IKEA Says It’s On Greta’s Wavelength

20 Sep 2019 | 10.16 am

Ingka Group, the IKEA holding company, says it is investing €2.5 billion in onsite and offsite wind and solar power as part of the group’s plan to become climate positive by the year 2030.

IKEA Ireland is already climate positive, the company claims, as its wind farm in County Leitrim produces more energy than the retailer consumes at its Ballymun store and Carrickmines outlet.

Electricity output from the Carrickeeny wind farm, operated by Vayu, received a subsidy of €530,000 in the two years 2016 to 2018. The subsidy was paid from the PSO levy collected from all domestic and business electricity consumers in Ireland.

Chief executive Jesper Brodin said: “We are facing a climate crisis and global warming is no longer a distant threat but a visible reality. It is affecting the lives of many millions of people around the world and we all need to act now. As a business we have a big responsibility and an opportunity to take action, and together change the direction.”

IKEA will also take an active part in the UN Climate Action Summit and Climate Week in New York next week. Swedish climate strike campaigner Greta Thunberg and environment journalist George Monbiot will show a movie they have jointly produced to heads of state and the UN’s climate and biodiversity chiefs at the start of the summit on Monday.

Across the group. IKEA says it has 920,000 solar modules on its sites and 534 wind turbines in 14 countries. “We have invested heavily in wind and solar over the past decade because it makes our business stronger,” Brodin added. “We hope to send a clear message that renewable energy is a great investment today, and that what is good for business is also good for the planet.”