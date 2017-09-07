IG Market Insight

07 Sep 2017 | 11.45 am

Sponsored Content

Ongoing economic risks mean that parity between the euro and the pound cannot be ruled out, writes Martin Essex (pictured), Analyst and Editor with IG’s free news and research website, DailyFX.com

For the Irish exporter of goods to the UK, the prospect of parity between the euro and the pound might seem horrific but it can’t be ruled out. At the start of May, the euro was buying little more than 84p; by the end of August, it was buying around 92p, so the further leap to 100p no longer seems outlandish.

There are several factors at play here, the most important arguably being monetary policy. The Bank of England is facing a not-unusual dilemma: the economy grew by a sickly 0.3% in the three months April to June from the previous three months, while inflation remains well above the official 2% target.

If the Bank injects more money into the economy to boost economic expansion, it risks lifting the inflation rate even further above target. If it cuts back on its stimulus programme to combat inflation, it risks strangling what little economic growth there is. Add in the continuing uncertainty about what form any final Brexit agreement will take and the obvious course of action for the Bank of England is to do nothing.

By contrast, the European Central Bank now seems likely to withdraw some of its monetary stimulus early in the new year. In market jargon, it’s close to ‘tapering’ its asset-purchase programme as inflation remains well below the 2% target, at a time when the eurozone economy is expanding at twice the pace of the UK’s.

For professional investors, this makes the euro potentially more attractive than it was, and it’s their buying that could strengthen the currency even further against its major rivals.

Then there are the negotiations between the UK and the EU on Brexit to consider. No doubt the euro/sterling exchange rate will flip-flop but the overwhelming view at the moment is that the EU team is better prepared and holding a better hand than the UK’s, putting more downward pressure on the pound.

For now, at least, the eurozone appears more politically stable too than the UK, where the government lost its parliamentary majority in the June general election.

No German Threat

While a German federal election is due at the end of September, neither of the main candidates – Chancellor Angela Merkel nor opposition leader Martin Schulz – is seen as a threat by the markets. Against this background, you might think that individual investors are expecting the euro to rise, but an analysis of IG retail trader data shows quite the reverse.

At the end of August, nearly three times as many retail traders were net short, expecting the exchange rate to fall, as were net long, expecting it to rise. Moreover, traders had remained net short since mid-May, when the rate was little more than 83p.

At DailyFX, we treat extreme readings on speculative positioning as a reason for taking the contrarian view, so when traders are this net short it suggests to us that a further increase could be on the way.

For the Irish importer of UK goods, this would arguably be welcome, although both importers and exporters would probably be happier still with a period of exchange-rate stability that allowed them to plan ahead with more precision. As for the individual investor, there’s nothing like volatility to spur interest in trading the financial markets.