IEDR Picks Sligo For Digital Focus

20 Aug 2019 | 02.40 pm

IE Domain Registry, the company that manages and maintains Ireland’s country domain, .ie, has launched its ‘Digital Town’ initiative for the second year running.

The selected town for 2019 is Sligo. Over the next two months, IEDR – working with Sligo County Council, Sligo LEO, Sligo Business Improvement District, Sligo IT and tech co-working space The Building Block – will plan and oversee a number of initiatives aimed at showcasing Sligo and developing additional digital skills and know-how for the people and organisations of the town.

IEDR research last year among 1,000 SMEs found that only 30% can take sales orders, and one in four can process payments for transactions through their website. Almost two-thirds of SMEs do not promote their services online and just one in ten small firms have taken part in a digital skills training or business funding programme.

David Curtin, chief executive of IE Domain Registry, said: “Sligo has made significant advances in cultivating a strong digital environment in the town. The arrival of high-speed broadband has stimulated a significant increase in digital activity. This includes the establishment of two tech co-working spaces, The Building Block and The Landing Space.

“With more and more consumers shopping online in an e-commerce market worth €12.3 billion in Ireland, it is important that Irish businesses have the capacity and necessary digital skills to sell their products and services online.”

New IEDR registrations of 51,040 in 2018 advanced by 29% year-on-year. These registrations were offset by 26,420 non-renewals or deletions, giving a net increase of 24,620, up 60% year-on-year.

Registration revenue increased by 8.3% to €3.3 million while administrative expenses increased by 10.2% to €3.2 million. The company said employment costs increased by 3.2% in 2018 to €1.45 million reflecting additional staff recruited in 2018 and cost of living salary increases.

Photo (l-r): Ciaran Hayes, Sligo County Council; Oonagh McCutcheon, IE Domain Registry; Cleo Devaney of Aurivo; David Curtin; and John Reilly, Sligo LEO. (Pic: Mark Stedman)