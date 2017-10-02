02 Oct 2017 | 09.51 am

The Irish Exporters Association has shortlisted 59 businesses for the 17th Export Industry Awards. Eleven category winners and one overall ‘Exporter of the Year’ will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony on Friday, November 17, at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin 4.

The Exporter of the Year will receive a pair of return Business Class flights from Dublin to anywhere on the Etihad Airways network. More than 500 industry professionals will be in attendance and they will be entertained by comedian Mario Rosenstock.

Simon McKeever (pictured), chief executive of the Irish Exporters Association, said that it was good to see increasing numbers of companies enter the annual awards. “This year we received more unique applications than in previous years. Our independent judging panel was particularly impressed with the competitiveness of the applications and the international opportunities companies from Ireland are winning,” he added.

“Not only did we receive a large number of new companies entering, we also received a large number of applications from past category winners and past shortlisted companies competing to retain title or win back their title.”

The full shortlist of companies for the Export Industry Awards runs as follows:

Medium Size Exporter of the Year Award

Abcon Industrial Products Ltd, Cavan

BHSL Hydro, Limerick

CupPrint, Clare

eShopWorld, Dublin

Irish Dog Foods, Kildare

Trend Technologies, Westmeath

Export Innovation of the Year Award

Aalto Bio Reagents, Dublin

Abcon Industrial Products Ltd, Cavan

Combilift, Monaghan

Crospon, Galway

Global Shares, Cork

Medentech, Wexford

Ribworld, Tipperary

Ventac, Wicklow

Services Exporter of the Year

Adams & Butler,Dublin

Deinternational, Dublin

Digisoft, Cork

Elavon Freight Payment, Dublin

Eolas International Ltd, Cork

TradeCert, Galway

UrbanVolt, Dublin

Ventac, Wicklow

Food & Drink Exporter of the Year

Dawn Farms, Kildare

Good4U, Sligo

Irish Distillers, Dublin

Ornua Co-operative Limited, Dublin

Ribworld, Tipperary

Silver Hill Farm, Monaghan

Swift Fine Foods, Monaghan

The Little Milk Co, Waterford

High Potential Exporter Award

Adams & Butler, Dublin

Aphix Software, Louth

Broderick’s Brothers, Dublin

Joulica, Galway

LearnUpon Limited, Dublin

Nutritics, Dublin

STAYHOLD Ltd, Dublin

Vision Built Manufacturing Ltd, Galway

Small & Emerging Exporter of the Year

BFree Foods LTD, Dublin

Diaceutics, Louth

HealthBeacon, Dublin

HTE Engineering Services, Meath

The Handmade Soap Company, Meath

The Little Milk Co, Waterford

The Packaging Hub Ireland Limited, Waterford

Ventac, Wicklow

Multinational Exporter of the Year

Bausch + Lomb Ireland, Waterford

Irish Distillers, Dublin

Portwest, Mayo

Sanofi Waterford, Waterford

Technology Exporter of the Year

Ding, Dublin

eShopWorld, Dublin

Exaxe, Dublin

Excelsys Technologies Limited, Cork

LearnUpon Limited, Dublin

Scurri, Wexford

Smarttech247, Cork

TransferMate, Kilkenny

Logistics & Supply Chain Company of the Year

Dixon International Logistics, Dublin

Kuehne + Nagel, Dublin

McArdle Skeath, Louth

Nolan Transport, Wexford

O’Leary InternationalULC, Wexford

Post Logistics, Dublin

TradeCert, Galway

Life Sciences Exporter of the Year

Aalto Bio Reagents, Dublin

CLIRIINX – Clinical Research IT, Dublin

Crospon, Galway

Diaceutics, Louth

Moll Industries Ireland Ltd, Donegal

PolyPico Technologies, Galway

Sanofi Waterford, Waterford

Trend Technologies, Westmeath