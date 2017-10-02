02 Oct 2017 | 09.51 am
IEA Shortlists Ireland’s Best SME Exporters
Mario Rosenstock lined up for Export Industry Awards
The Irish Exporters Association has shortlisted 59 businesses for the 17th Export Industry Awards. Eleven category winners and one overall ‘Exporter of the Year’ will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony on Friday, November 17, at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin 4.
The Exporter of the Year will receive a pair of return Business Class flights from Dublin to anywhere on the Etihad Airways network. More than 500 industry professionals will be in attendance and they will be entertained by comedian Mario Rosenstock.
Simon McKeever (pictured), chief executive of the Irish Exporters Association, said that it was good to see increasing numbers of companies enter the annual awards. “This year we received more unique applications than in previous years. Our independent judging panel was particularly impressed with the competitiveness of the applications and the international opportunities companies from Ireland are winning,” he added.
“Not only did we receive a large number of new companies entering, we also received a large number of applications from past category winners and past shortlisted companies competing to retain title or win back their title.”
The full shortlist of companies for the Export Industry Awards runs as follows:
Medium Size Exporter of the Year Award
Abcon Industrial Products Ltd, Cavan
BHSL Hydro, Limerick
CupPrint, Clare
eShopWorld, Dublin
Irish Dog Foods, Kildare
Trend Technologies, Westmeath
Export Innovation of the Year Award
Aalto Bio Reagents, Dublin
Abcon Industrial Products Ltd, Cavan
Combilift, Monaghan
Crospon, Galway
Global Shares, Cork
Medentech, Wexford
Ribworld, Tipperary
Ventac, Wicklow
Services Exporter of the Year
Adams & Butler,Dublin
Deinternational, Dublin
Digisoft, Cork
Elavon Freight Payment, Dublin
Eolas International Ltd, Cork
TradeCert, Galway
UrbanVolt, Dublin
Ventac, Wicklow
Food & Drink Exporter of the Year
Dawn Farms, Kildare
Good4U, Sligo
Irish Distillers, Dublin
Ornua Co-operative Limited, Dublin
Ribworld, Tipperary
Silver Hill Farm, Monaghan
Swift Fine Foods, Monaghan
The Little Milk Co, Waterford
High Potential Exporter Award
Adams & Butler, Dublin
Aphix Software, Louth
Broderick’s Brothers, Dublin
Joulica, Galway
LearnUpon Limited, Dublin
Nutritics, Dublin
STAYHOLD Ltd, Dublin
Vision Built Manufacturing Ltd, Galway
Small & Emerging Exporter of the Year
BFree Foods LTD, Dublin
Diaceutics, Louth
HealthBeacon, Dublin
HTE Engineering Services, Meath
The Handmade Soap Company, Meath
The Little Milk Co, Waterford
The Packaging Hub Ireland Limited, Waterford
Ventac, Wicklow
Multinational Exporter of the Year
Bausch + Lomb Ireland, Waterford
Irish Distillers, Dublin
Portwest, Mayo
Sanofi Waterford, Waterford
Technology Exporter of the Year
Ding, Dublin
eShopWorld, Dublin
Exaxe, Dublin
Excelsys Technologies Limited, Cork
LearnUpon Limited, Dublin
Scurri, Wexford
Smarttech247, Cork
TransferMate, Kilkenny
Logistics & Supply Chain Company of the Year
Dixon International Logistics, Dublin
Kuehne + Nagel, Dublin
McArdle Skeath, Louth
Nolan Transport, Wexford
O’Leary InternationalULC, Wexford
Post Logistics, Dublin
TradeCert, Galway
Life Sciences Exporter of the Year
Aalto Bio Reagents, Dublin
CLIRIINX – Clinical Research IT, Dublin
Crospon, Galway
Diaceutics, Louth
Moll Industries Ireland Ltd, Donegal
PolyPico Technologies, Galway
Sanofi Waterford, Waterford
Trend Technologies, Westmeath