21 Jan 2018 | 08.26 am

Irish domain registrar Blacknight is urging businesses to check their entitlement to the domain of their choice before the rules for .IE domain names change in March.

From March, it will be easier to register an .IE domain name, as registrants will no longer be required to demonstrate that they have a ‘claim to the name’. That means that there could be more competition for choice keywords that are still available after March.

The IE Domain Registry, which manages .IE domain name distribution, ran a public consultation process on its proposed changes last year.

The IEDR wanted to remove the ‘claim to the name’ stipulation from its registration and naming policy. As things stand, .IE applicants have to prove that they are either based in the island of Ireland or have a real connection to the island of Ireland.

Evidence of this base or connection can be a company’s Irish CRO number, Revenue VAT number or registered business number. Evidence from a sole trader could be an Irish VAT number in their own name, or proof of their business or Irish income tax registration.

Evidence from an Irish trademark holder could be the trademark number or a digital copy of the trademark certificate, while evidence from an individual could be a digital copy of the Irish driver’s license or Irish passport.

The IEDR’s reasoning for the rule change was in part to remove the ‘claim’ requirement, as applicants can’t prove future ‘claims’ (e.g. new startup businesses who want a web presence before setting up a physical presence).

It also explained that it wanted to remove restrictions on domains that reflect a person’s name, nickname or pen name, so that those with real Irish connections can get any available .IE domain they want, without delay.

Michele Neylon, CEO of Blacknight, said that those with an interest in specific domain names will still have to show that they have a connection to Ireland, but questions about why they want to register a particular domain name will no longer apply.

The upcoming changes to domain name rules are broadly supported by the domain industry in Ireland, and by a majority of those who took part in a public consultation last year.

“It’s going to be easier for businesses to register any name they want”, Neylon explained. “Whether for a product or a PR campaign, if the name is available, you can register it.

Cybersquatting

“The old rule is off-putting for many people, he believes. The ‘claim to the name’ is antiquated and, more importantly, ineffective. Ostensibly, it was supposed to prevent ‘cybersquatting’ – in fact, it is easily circumvented if you are determined to register a domain name in bad faith.”

Under the current rules, registrants must declare that they have a legitimate interest in a domain name, for example, that it corresponds to the name of their business, product, club or organisation – or it is a personal name.

But, Neylon noted, the requirement can be satisfied by adding a couple of sentences to your online application, explaining why you want a particular domain name, and what you will use it for. “It’s a formality which doesn’t carry any weight in legal terms, and that’s one of the reasons why it’s being removed.”

Neylon added that instances of cybersquatting in the .IE domain have been few. “But we don’t believe that the claim requirement has been a significant factor in that. That’s because intellectual property rights are a much more complex issue than can be addressed with a simple declaration.

“It’s not just about trademarks and copyright. It’s also about goodwill and common law rights and legitimate interests, questions which have to be weighed up by legal experts”.

The removal of the claim requirement is unlikely to lead to speculative domain registrations, according to Neylon. “But if someone wants to register a domain name relating to a half-cooked idea of a project they might launch – or just because they like the name – and if the name is available, then why not?”

The .IE domain registry currently has around 237,000 domain names recorded, which compares with 129 million .COM domain names.

“You might have a ‘claim’ to a domain name under the current rules, but depending on circumstances, other people may also have a legitimate claim, especially for generic non-branded terms, such as ‘cheese’, ‘hair’ or ‘dance’,” said Neylon.

“What is likely to happen is that the relaxed rules will lead to an increased interest in .IE domain names, especially for names involving generic keywords. And the key point here is that possession is nine-tenths of the law when it comes to domain names.

He added that while removing the claim-to-the-name condition won’t change the law on intellectual property rights, now is a good time for businesses to consider their entitlement to a .IE domain name, as a part of their branding and intellectual property strategy.

“Our experience shows that a domain name enhances your brand and boosts your marketing and reputation for just a few cents per day”.

“There is now an opportunity for businesses to stake their claim to a particular keyword, knowing that there might be increased interest in that word, from other legitimate interests after March.

“My hope would be that this will act as a spur to development, like a ‘vacant site levy’ in the case of real estate. There are lots of potentially great .IE domain names unregistered at present. If you want to use one, go ahead and claim it, but if not, don’t complain if someone else does.”