Idiro Takes Analytics SME Award

18 Sep 2020 | 09.28 am

Idiro Analytics has won two awards at the Analytics & AI Awards in Dublin, in a virtual event streamed from the Convention Centre.

The analytics consultancy was named Analytics SME of the Year, and its founder and chief executive Aidan Connolly was named Analytics Leader of the Year.

Connolly (pictured) said: “Idiro has been a global leader in the advancement of machine learning and artificial intelligence for over 15 years, and has worked with companies in over 30 countries helping them to become more customer centred and profitable. While the adoption of advanced analytics has been progressing well, it has now become critical for companies to implement a cohesive data strategy as they strive to navigate the uncharted waters of the post Covid-19 environment.”

Idiro Analytics was founded in 2003 and has delivered its services in more than 30 countries, Connolly added.

Idiro’s products include Next Best Activity, billed by the company as a high performance, personalised marketing solution that drives sales across a company’s customer base over multiple channels.

Idiro says NBA contains a self-learning prioritisation engine that optimises the selection of offers for customers, making sure that they are presented with the most relevant offers based on their individual profile. The objective is to assist call centre operatives in telcos such as Vodafone to upsell to customers.

Operating company Small World Consulting Ltd booked a net profit of €309,000 in 2019. The balance sheet shows €1m equity invested and accumulated losses of €980,000. Development costs intangibles are valued at €695,000 and 25 people were employed in the venture last year.