13 Oct 2017 | 07.41 am

A new initiative highlighting the importance of looking after mental health in the creative community has been launched by the Institute of Designers Ireland (IDI). The Mind over Matter initiative will rely on corporate support to raise funds for the charity Aware.

The IDI launched its initiative this week at a function that included Irish designer Diarmuid Gavin and Roisin Lafferty among its guests.

The Mind Over Matter day will take place on November 2 around several locations in Ireland. Organisers are describing it as a day of reaching out, creating opportunity, sharing skills and experience while raising money for a worthwhile cause.

Businesses, entrepreneurs and startups can book a one-hour consultation for €60 with product, graphic and digital designers or brand strategists at nine locations around Ireland (Belfast, Galway, Tullamore, Limerick, Cork, Waterford, Kilkenny, Dundalk and Dublin).

All proceeds raised from the launch night and consultations will be donated to Aware, helping to fund the charity’s free nationwide support, education and information services.

Kim MacKenzie-Doyle, president of IDI, said that the event afforded her an opportunity to concentrate on a subject that has touched many people. “Together, we hope to change the conversation around mental health in the design community and raise vital funds for Aware,” she added.

Brid O’Meara, director of services at Aware, spoke of her delight at seeing the charity chosen as beneficiaries from the initiative.

“Our services focus on supporting those affected by depression and bipolar disorder, but also on delivering information and education programmes to empower people to look after their mental health and work towards preventing mental illness. [This] support helps us to continue to provide vital free services that make a real difference in people’s lives,” she continued.

Companies that want to book consultation for Mind over Matter should visit www.idimindovermatter.ie

Photo (from left: Kim MacKenzie-Doyle, President IDI; comedian Paddy Cullivan; Drew Flood, Aware; and Brid O’Meara, Aware (Pic Orla Murray)