IDA Warns 5,000 Call Centre Jobs Under Threat

24 May 2019 | 02.35 pm

IDA Ireland has launched a new report detailing the extent to which 5,000 jobs in the Customer Experience sector in Ireland will be affected by technological forces over the coming years.

The document sets out a vision for Irish operators in the Cx sector that urges them to remain competitive by focussing on the three models for Cx evolution – technology adoption, people change and services transformation.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan (pictured) commented: “Change is the only constant, particularly in the world of business where companies either innovate, or they get overtaken. This is relevant for the Cx industry in Ireland, where forces of change in the coming years will mean that the industry will evolve rapidly as customer expectations increase.

“Ireland has been the leading location for the establishment and expansion of Cx activities and we are confident that this strategic vision, development path and suite of IDA supports will serve as a valuable guide to support our clients on their evolutionary journey.”

Ireland was an early mover to ride the first wave of customer or contact centre growth in EMEA from the late 1980s, a period that witnessed the establishment of centres by American Airlines, AOL, MBNA, Gateway and Apple at their then manufacturing hub in Cork. The 1990s saw further growth with the addition of companies like Hertz, Dell, IBM, Oracle, Citibank and Compaq. By the late 1990s there were over 50 international centres in Ireland.

Contact centres in Ireland currently employ c.56,000 people. The IDA report looks at the impact of technology on Cx roles and predicts that 5,000 jobs are likely to be affected in the next five years.

This estimate is based on the 2017 ContactBabel Study on the impact of automation on the UK Cx market. This study forecasts that the UK industry will lose 1.8% of roles per annum because of automation.

Michael McCarthy, Vice President of Care at Virgin Media Ireland, commented: “As digital tools proliferate, so too do the number of customer demands and internal pressure to deliver digital-ready products and services. Through innovation, Virgin Media is committed to enriching the customer experience for all users.

“Implementing an effective digital strategy across front, middle and back-office care environments is crucial to staying relevant. We’ve developed more intelligent systems to ensure our Digital Contact Centre is taking care of issues before our customers know they exist and to make make sure we continue to be on all sides of that eco-system and growing while change occurs.”

• The Cx Transformation report includes case studies from Virgin Media Ireland, Cartrawler, VoxPro, AIB and Workhuman. It is available to download here.