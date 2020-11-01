IDA Taps LinkedIn For Labour Market Insights

01 Nov 2020 | 11.28 am

IDA Ireland, in partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn, has developed a ‘Labour Market Pulse’ to that analyses the Irish Labour market.

The agency says its infographic will also inform individuals who may be considering new opportunities of the types of roles and skills most in demand.

The Labour Market Pulse combines LinkedIn’s insights on its two million Irish members and publicly available information from IDA Ireland and the CSO.

The launch infographic provides an up to date insight into how the pandemic is impacting employment in Ireland, the most sought after skills in hiring companies, those companies and sectors that have expanded this year, and the extent to which business continuity was supported by remote working at mid-year.

Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar commented: “2020 continues to be a really tough year for many people and anything that helps people plan their future is to be welcomed. This quarter speaks not only to the importance of Ireland’s multinationals in our economy, but also the thousands of Irish companies that are a key part of their supply chain and services structures.”

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan added: “We hope to build on this partnership to bring further insights. Ireland’s talent base is deep, highly skilled and hugely flexible. We anticipate that this data will be useful to many stakeholders as they plan for the future.”

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland stated: “Reskilling has become a priority for businesses and Government alike. This is the motivation behind our global skills initiative which seeks to provide skills to 25m people, including thousands in Ireland.

“We are working with LinkedIn and the IDA to use data to identify the in-demand jobs of today and the future, informing the kinds of skills that are most valuable for people to acquire through our skills’ initiative.”

Sharon McCooey (pictured), Head of LinkedIn in Ireland, added: “We have a bird’s eye view of what is happening in the labour market. There has been a lot of interest from Irish members to learn new skills, whether it is for career development or to pivot to a new role, as we all ultimately work towards bouncing back from this challenging period.”

• Download Labour Market Pulse infographic here.