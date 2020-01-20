IDA Special Recognition Award For Apple

20 Jan 2020 | 12.54 pm

Apple has been presented with a ‘Special Recognition Award’ by state agency IDA Ireland. CEO Tim Cook accepted the inaugural award at a ‘Looking to the Future’ event in the National Concert Hall.

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said the agency is introducing an annual Special Recognition Award to celebrate the huge contribution c.1,500 FDI companies have made to Ireland.

“Foreign Direct Investment continues to be a substantive driver of the economy,” said Shanahan. “Our client companies in Ireland have demonstrated longevity, resilience and continued commitment, creating jobs and delivering enormous benefits to the national and regional economies.

“In introducing this award, we are also recognising the achievement that is Ireland’s proven ability to be an enduring partner for businesses with international ambitions. It is also an opportunity to showcase internationally the level and sophistication of FDI in Ireland.”

Apple established a base in Cork in 1980 as its first operation in Europe, with 60 employees. Today there are c.6,000 people on the Apple payroll in Ireland, including 20 individuals who have been working at Apple for more than 35 years.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar commented: “As a country we continue to look to the future. With Global Ireland 2025 we are doubling our footprint across the globe, opening new embassies and consulates, expanding some of the ones we currently have, and investing in agencies like IDA Ireland, so we can attract investment from outside our traditional target markets. We are particularly focused on attracting investment to locations outside of Dublin.”

Tim Cook said Ireland has been a second home for Apple for forty years. “This honour is even more special for us because it recognises the contributions of our incredible team here who work tirelessly to serve our customers around the country, and around the world,” Cook added.

“I believe deeply that our most important work together is still ahead of us, and I’m grateful to the people of Ireland for their commitment to openness, to innovation and to the cooperation that will make possible the next generation of world-changing ideas.”

Photo (l-r): Martin Shanahan, Tim Cook, Leo Varadkar and Frank Ryan, chairman IDA Ireland. (Pic: Iain White/Fennell Photography)