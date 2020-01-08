IDA Reports Net Jobs Gain Of 14,000

08 Jan 2020 | 02.36 pm

IDA Ireland says that employment levels in its client companies have now reached 245,100, the highest ever number employed in the multinational sector.

In 2019, 250 investments were made and 21,840 jobs created in FDI companies, the state agency said. IDA clients shed 8,750 jobs for a net gain of c.14,000.

IDA Ireland’s job creation performance is measured from responses given by IDA client companies on their current headcount numbers.

Chief executive Martin Shanahan (pictured) commented: “Foreign Direct Investment continues to be a substantive driver of the economy. There were 18 first time new R&D investment approvals for IDA client companies in 2019. The R&D staff total stands at 18,830, up 11%. The client spend on in-house R&D was €2.2 billion in 2018, up 10% with a further €1.4 billion spent on outsourced R&D. Employment growth in 2019 was 6% compared to 2.4% nationally and IDA Ireland clients now account directly for 10.5% of national employment.

“Over the lifetime of our current strategy we have won 1,209 investments in total, 562 of which are new name investments, 400 expansions by established companies and 247 RD&I investments. That speaks to a continued confidence in Ireland’s investment proposition as a stable and reliable location for global investors, evidenced by the 125 new name companies who invested here in 2019: 125 of the 250 investments won.”

Among the headline 2019 investments cited by IDA Ireland are:

Salesforce: Salesforce announced that it is to create 1,500 jobs over the next five years and expand its investment in Ireland, establishing ‘Salesforce Tower’, an urban campus of four interconnected buildings located on North Wall Quay within Dublin’s vibrant Silicon Docks.

Facebook: Facebook announced plans to hire 1,000 people across 60 teams in Ireland in 2019. The jobs created span the engineering, safety, legal, policy, marketing and sales teams.

Johnson & Johnson Vision: Johnson & Johnson Vision announced the addition of approximately 100 jobs and investment of c.€100M in the expansion of its manufacturing operations at its site in the National Technology Park in Plassey, Co. Limerick.

JRI America: JRI America, the technology company supporting the Japanese Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, announced plans to expand its technology centre in Tralee, Co Kerry, creating 100 new jobs over five years.

Indeed: Indeed announced the creation of 600 additional roles at its Dublin-based headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), stemming from its expansion into its new Capital Dock HQ.

Allstate Sales Group: Allstate Sales Group Inc announced the establishment of two software development and CAD Support centres in Waterford and Sligo, creating 100 jobs in each location in the company’s first investment outside the US.

With regard to the future outlook, Shanahan commented: “The FDI performance over the past five years has been unprecedented. My expectation is that this strong performance will continue into the first half of 2020. As we finalise our strategy for the period 2020-2024, we observe significant downside risk in the marketplace over the next five year period.

“Those risks emanate from the possibility of an economic correction in key source markets, continued trade tensions, subdued global economic growth and from domestic challenges related to competitiveness and the carrying capacity of the economy. “

Pic: Fennell Photgraphy