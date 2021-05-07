IDA Ireland Details Latest FDI Projects

07 May 2021 | 10.04 am

Antylia Scientific has announced the creation of c.60 roles with the establishment of its Masterflex Bioprocessing facility in the National Science Park, Mullingar.

This project is supported with taxpayer funding through IDA Ireland.

The new facility will be used to design and manufacture peristaltic technologies that are used in mission-critical pharmaceutical and bioprocessing workflows for the development and production of vaccines and therapeutics. The facility will also include a large warehouse space to store components and the finished products.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan (pictured) commented: “Antylia Scientific’s announcement is a strong endorsement in the region’s talented and highly skilled Biopharma and MedTech workforce.”

Recent disclosure to the European Commission of taxpayer funded state aid to multinationals disbursed by IDA Ireland includes Nellcor Puritan Bennett (€1,177,200), Intercom (€3,722,100), MSD (€5,976,500), Optum Services (€1,205,800), HID Global (€2,000,000), Medsize (€1,550,900), Saint-Gobain Plastics (€804,500), Boston Scientific (€1,975,200), Dell/EMC (€1,793,400).

The agency has announced the following FDI projects in the past month:

PPD Inc (contract research) expects to add 180 science and tech jobs as it expands its Athlone good manufacturing practices laboratory from 4,460 sq m to 7,710 sq m between now and mid-2022.

Simply NUC (systems integrator specialising in mini PCs ) will add 30 new roles over the next two years at its EU HQ and factory in Dunleer which was established last year.

Renovo Motors (automotive data management software) is setting up its EMEA headquarters and software development hub in Shannon and will create at least 30 jobs over the next three years.

Ooomnitza (IT asset management) is establishing its EU HQ in Galway and will create 20 jobs over three years.

TrustLabs Inc (blockchain fintech) is establishing its EU HQ in Dundalk, and will create 20 jobs over the next two years.

Ellab (validation and monitoring) is expanding its newly acquired operation in Cork, with the creation of 20 new positions.

Logic Manager (risk management software) has established its Europe, Middle East and Africa headquarters in Dublin, which may result in the creation of over 30 jobs.

Neuroons (data intelligence) is expanding into the international market by establishing its headquarters in Dublin, will create 20 jobs and is hiring people in data science, data engineering, and DevOps.

Terawe (technology services, solutions and consultancy) is also establishing its European headquarters in Ireland and plans to employ 20 people.

Blacksquare (drinks industry digital experience) will create 20 jobs at its new EMEA Headquarters in Dublin and remotely across the country, in disciplines such as project management, software development, and supply chain.