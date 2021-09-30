IDA Hooks In A Whoop And A Poly

30 Sep 2021 | 08.40 am

IDA Ireland client company Whoop plans to open a Dublin office as the base for its expansion into Europe and will have 50 staff in place by the end of next year.

The firm describes itself as a “human performance company” and provides a “personalised 24/7 digital fitness and health coach” aimed at making “meaningful” lifestyle changes via “actionable feedback on sleep, recovery, strain and health”.

Its subscription model includes supplied hardware and the digital platform, with its insights coming from measurements of key health indicators like heart rate variability, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep staging.

The US company recently raised $200m in a Series F funding round at a $3.6 billion valuation, and also launched two new products, Whoop 4.0 and Whoop Body. Whoop says it has hired seven staff in Ireland and is recruiting more right now. Details here.

Communications company Poly plans to open an EMEA Centre of Excellence in Galway, creating over 200 jobs over the next five years. Roles in engineering, sales, human resources, customer support, legal, and finance now open to applicants here.

Poly, founded in California in 1961, is also receiving taxpayer-funded State Aid from IDA Ireland and says it is investing in the EMEA region to meet growing demand for its premium audio and video products as businesses adjust to managing highly distributed workforces.

Photo: Olympic gold medalist Fintan McCarthy brandishes his Whoop device. (Pic: Dan Sheridan/Inpho)