IDA Firms Promise 230 New Jobs

09 Mar 2018 | 01.13 pm

Companies supported financially by the IDA will add a total of 230 jobs to their staff complement, whether new arrivals in Ireland or with an existing operation here, according to the state agency, spread across the technology and business service sectors.

Chief executive Martin Shanahan said: “IDA Ireland’s high-growth businesses represent an increasingly important part of Ireland’s high tech business ecosystem. Ireland remains a compelling location for early stage startup companies to service a growing customer base in Europe.”

Eight companies will create the jobs, of which five are new to Ireland. Affirma Consulting, a tech services firm with global reach, will hire 50 people for its new Dublin office by 2020, while server software company SentryOne is to open its first international office here with plans for 50 employees in sales, engineering, R&D, product management and customer support by the end of 2021.

ADvendio, which provides cloud-based advertising sales and booking software, is opening a sales and marketing hub in Dublin which will employ 20 staff within three years, while Lifesize, a global creator of video conferencing technology, announced a new centralised business development and customer acquisition base in Dublin which it expects to employ up to 20 people within three years, with jobs in multilingual (German, French, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Swedish and Portuguese) sales operations, business development and customer success positions.

SAP consultancy Krypt Inc is also establishing a European headquarters in Dublin and will initially hire 20 people for operations, sales, and marketing roles as well as SAP technical and functional consultants, to support its EMEA business

Direct booking travel tech company Sojern is to add 36 staff at its European head office in Dublin, while investment management software house Enfusion will add 20 professionals to its Dublin team by 2020. And wine lovers will be please to hear that Vivino, which commenced operations here last year, will add 10 jobs to its existing complement of 12 staff. The company claims its app is the world’s most downloaded wine app, and that it operates the largest global wine marketplace.

Business minister Heather Humphreys (pictured) added: “All of the companies here today, who are at the forefront of their technologies, have been identified as having high growth potential. It is terrific news that they have decided to locate in Ireland. I look forward to their future expansion here and wish them all the best.”