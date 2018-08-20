IDA Ireland Grants Revealed For First Time

20 Aug 2018 | 10.04 am

The multinationals who shared €178 million in taxpayer funding

Details of grant-aid payments made by IDA Ireland to multinationals with operations in Ireland have been disclosed for the first time.

The payments, funded by taxpayers, are disclosed under European Union State Aid rules, and the disclosures so far relate mainly to 2016 and 2017, with a few in 2018.

The level of payments illustrate that hugely profitable multinationals that have been active in Ireland for decades are a perennial draw on the public purse.

The data made available by the EU may not be comprehensive: the IDA says that 237 new investments were secured by the agency during 2017. According to the IDA annual report, there were 111 greenfield projects, 76 expansion projects and 50 R&D projects.

IDA Ireland spokesman Kevin Sammon commented that the agency’s ability to offer grant assistance helps win foreign direct investment projects across Ireland.

“Funding programmes are absolutely vital in assisting IDA Ireland in its role to promote Ireland as a place to locate and expand investments,” Sammon said. “Grants are also an essential tool in maintaining the strength of our FDI community and ensuring that companies continue to invest and keep their Irish sites at the cutting edge.

“FDI is an extremely competitive sector internationally – we are up against many other countries when we fight to win these investments. It’s important to see these grants in the context that they are matched and multiplied by the applicant company,” Sammon added.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan (pictured) explained that in providing grants and supports to new and existing client companies, the agency considers the size of the applicant company, the sector involved, the proposed activity to be undertaken and its location in Ireland, as well as the potential impact of this activity in terms of job creation, collaboration and investment.

“This is a sector that employs over 210,000 workers directly with many more employed indirectly as a result in our cities and towns,” said Shanahan. “This employment figure is a record high and the FDI sector as a whole has never contributed as much to the Irish economy as it is doing today.”

 

Beneficiary Grant Aid (€) Date of Grant
Abbott Ireland 2,983,423 22/03/2017
Abbott Ireland 701,293 18/09/2017
Abbott Ireland 10,572,113 20/12/2017
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd 3,000,000 29/06/2017
Analog Devices 7,297,728 14/12/2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,711,636 31/08/2017
Beckamn Coulter Ireland 763,008 26/06/2017
Beckman Coulter Ireland 701,550 26/06/2017
Beckman Coulter Ireland 2,064,165 26/06/2017
Beckman Coulter Ireland 1,024,714 11/01/2018
Beckman Coulter Ireland 763,008 26/06/2017
Becton Dickinson 3,520,890 15/07/2017
Becton Dickinson 3,248,244 15/07/2017
Becton Dickinson 506,710 14/07/2017
Biomarin International Ltd 3,659,684 08/06/2017
BNP Parabas Fund Services 600,000 29/11/2017
Boston Scientific Ltd 1,260,932 23/12/2017
Boston Scientific Ltd 618,502 18/05/2017
Boston Scientific Ltd 1,079,972 18/05/2017
Boston Scientific Ltd 2,964,633 18/05/2017
Boston Scientific Ltd 1,009,365 07/09/2017
Boston Scientific Ltd 2,000,000 18/01/2018
Bristol Myers Squibb 1,950,000 30/03/2017
Center Parcs Ireland Ltd 1,049,100 07/09/2017
Connaught Electronics Ltd 909,040 27/03/2017
Connaught Electronics Ltd 897,349 27/03/2017
Connaught Electronics Ltd 818,988 27/03/2017
Connaught Electronics Ltd 995,186 27/03/2017
Covidien Ireland Ltd 1,379,879 13/04/2017
Daqri International Limited 1,830,509 15/08/2016
Depuy Ireland ULC 2,000,000 15/06/2017
Depuy Ireland ULC 3,848,280 14/09/2017
Eli Lilly S.A. 2,835,000 19/10/2016
Forest Laboratories Ireland Ltd 2,675,070 15/06/2017
GE Healthcare Ireland 1,000,000 21/09/2017
GE Sensing EMEA ULC 1,507,612 31/08/2017
Gencell Biosystems 890,257 21/07/2016
Gencell Biosystems 3,779,503 21/07/2016
Gencell Biosystems 978,113 21/07/2016
Gilt Global Trading 1,004,132 15/11/2017
Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd 2,335,660 11/01/2018
Ingersoll Rand International Ltd 2,928,636 27/03/2017
Intel 2,485,530 28/02/2017
Intel 2,914,918 20/04/2017
L. M. Ericsson Limited 612,923 07/09/2017
Liebherr Container Cranes 1,992,625 15/09/2016
Liebherr Container Cranes 3,938,313 20/10/2016
Logitech Ireland Services Ltd 1,023,185 18/12/2017
Mallinckrodt Medical 1,980,628 14/09/2017
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals 1,300,001 26/10/2017
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals 536,532 26/10/2017
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals 4,074,373 17/10/2017
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals 1,353,023 26/10/2017
Marsh & McLennan Innovation 747,918 27/03/2017
Mathworks Ltd 1,246,000 31/08/2017
Medtronic Vascular Galway 902,712 12/09/2016
Microsoft Ireland 1,750,000 26/09/2017
MSD International GmbH 6,824,359 12/07/2018
National Pen 2,920,000 05/10/2017
Northern Trust 2,800,000 15/11/2017
Oxygen8 M Limited 1,019,635 24/11/2016
Pivotal Software International 1,558,440 28/04/2017
Red Hat Limited 1,910,332 28/02/2017
Regeneron Ireland 7,480,000 27/03/2017
Routematch Software Limited 714,578 29/09/2016
Sanmina Ireland ULC 1,754,179 14/07/2017
SAP 1,943,530 01/11/2016
Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics 981,144 21/07/2017
Swords Laboratories 7,400,000 15/06/2017
The Concentrate Manufacturing Company 1,476,727 20/07/2017
Transitions Optical Ltd 535,800 14/09/2017
Travelport Digital Ltd 1,996,867 21/07/2017
Trusource Labs Ireland Limited 670,000 16/12/2016
Uber 2,080,000 28/02/2017
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Ireland 1,283,400 22/12/2016
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Ireland 1,988,317 07/09/2017
Vention Medical Ireland Ltd 1,696,930 11/01/2018
Wallingstown Company Ltd 1,221,130 24/08/2017
Wayfair Stores Limited 840,000 09/11/2016
Wood Group Kenny Ireland Ltd 1,828,460 03/08/2017
WP Engine Ireland Ltd 1,423,500 09/03/2017
Xilinx Ireland 3,758,573 12/12/2017
Yapstone International Ltd 666,000 26/09/2017
Zeltiq Ireland Unlimited Company 2,954,220 05/10/2016
Zimmer Orthopedics Manufacturing Ltd 2,187,500 15/11/2017

 

IDA Ireland is one of many state agencies that competes for inward investment with generous grant-aid. Across the border in Northern Ireland, Invest NI also provides substantial funding to local and international businesses (see table below).

Beneficiary Grant Aid (£) Date of Grant
3DEO NI Limited 660,000 07/03/2018
A. J. Power Limited 1,384,291 22/03/2018
Ammeon Limited 600,000 09/12/2016
Andor Technology 805,787 26/01/2017
AXA Insurance 687,500 16/01/2017
Balcas Timber Ltd 940,500 30/10/2017
Bazaarvoice Inc. 1,075,200 21/06/2017
Belfast Distillery Company 1,250,000 30/06/2017
Bemis Europe Services 475,000 19/01/2017
Brainwavebank Ltd 488,388 11/01/2018
British Telecom 9,061,389 18/07/2017
Capper Trading Ltd 877,879 03/10/2017
CCP Gransden Ltd 977,112 14/09/2016
Cirdan Imaging 824,683 04/01/2017
Computacenter (UK) 1,580,800 11/01/2018
Creative Composites 1,500,000 18/01/2018
Fabplus Limited 455,006 20/07/2017
FinTrU Limited 960,000 06/12/2016
Hyster-Yale UK 599,406 04/09/2017
J. F. & H. Dowds 442,000 24/01/2018
Jaramas Investments NI 983,000 11/11/2016
Kainos Software 2,735,695 25/04/2017
Kainos Software 2,442,697 14/02/2018
L.E. Pritchitt & Co 442,450 04/01/2018
L.E. Pritchitt & Co 456,000 28/12/2017
LacPatrick Dairies (NI) 950,382 06/09/2017
M.J.M. Marine Limited 490,200 05/01/2017
Mallaghan Engineering 1,077,734 27/03/2018
Mallaghan Engineering L 2,000,000 28/03/2018
MetaCompliance Ltd 652,000 31/08/2017
Metaswitch Networks 470,000 17/09/2016
Mivan Marine Ltd 495,000 08/07/2016
Moy Park Limited 549,378 07/09/2017
Moyola Precision Engineering 1,000,000 21/02/2017
Munster Simms Engineering 894,212 06/07/2017
Neueda Consulting Ltd 1,750,000 31/03/2017
Niche Drinks Co Ltd 600,000 05/09/2017
Novosco Ltd 1,254,000 13/03/2018
Openwave Mobility Inc 810,592 13/03/2018
Qualcomm Technologies 472,508 22/06/2017
Randox Laboratories Ltd 4,585,648 13/12/2016
Randox Laboratories Ltd 7,760,875 13/12/2016
Randox Laboratories Ltd 10,630,947 13/12/2016
Short Brothers PLC 822,164 16/01/2017
Specialist Joinery Fittings 468,000 21/12/2016
Sports Loyalty Card Ltd 456,000 22/11/2017
Teamwork Saas 680,000 27/03/2018
Thales UK Ltd 1,869,399 21/11/2016
Thales UK Ltd 543,607 31/10/2016
Titan IC Systems Ltd 607,743 17/08/2016
Totalmobile Solutions 869,384 18/01/2018
Tullett Prebon Group 529,200 07/07/2016
Tullett Prebon Group 2,250,000 07/07/2016
Xilinx NI Limited 944,047 11/07/2016

