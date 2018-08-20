20 Aug 2018 | 10.04 am
IDA Ireland Grants Revealed For First Time
The multinationals who shared €178 million in taxpayer funding
20 Aug 2018 | 10.04 am
Details of grant-aid payments made by IDA Ireland to multinationals with operations in Ireland have been disclosed for the first time.
The payments, funded by taxpayers, are disclosed under European Union State Aid rules, and the disclosures so far relate mainly to 2016 and 2017, with a few in 2018.
The level of payments illustrate that hugely profitable multinationals that have been active in Ireland for decades are a perennial draw on the public purse.
The data made available by the EU may not be comprehensive: the IDA says that 237 new investments were secured by the agency during 2017. According to the IDA annual report, there were 111 greenfield projects, 76 expansion projects and 50 R&D projects.
IDA Ireland spokesman Kevin Sammon commented that the agency’s ability to offer grant assistance helps win foreign direct investment projects across Ireland.
“Funding programmes are absolutely vital in assisting IDA Ireland in its role to promote Ireland as a place to locate and expand investments,” Sammon said. “Grants are also an essential tool in maintaining the strength of our FDI community and ensuring that companies continue to invest and keep their Irish sites at the cutting edge.
“FDI is an extremely competitive sector internationally – we are up against many other countries when we fight to win these investments. It’s important to see these grants in the context that they are matched and multiplied by the applicant company,” Sammon added.
IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan (pictured) explained that in providing grants and supports to new and existing client companies, the agency considers the size of the applicant company, the sector involved, the proposed activity to be undertaken and its location in Ireland, as well as the potential impact of this activity in terms of job creation, collaboration and investment.
“This is a sector that employs over 210,000 workers directly with many more employed indirectly as a result in our cities and towns,” said Shanahan. “This employment figure is a record high and the FDI sector as a whole has never contributed as much to the Irish economy as it is doing today.”
|Beneficiary
|Grant Aid (€)
|Date of Grant
|Abbott Ireland
|2,983,423
|22/03/2017
|Abbott Ireland
|701,293
|18/09/2017
|Abbott Ireland
|10,572,113
|20/12/2017
|Aerie Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd
|3,000,000
|29/06/2017
|Analog Devices
|7,297,728
|14/12/2017
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|1,711,636
|31/08/2017
|Beckamn Coulter Ireland
|763,008
|26/06/2017
|Beckman Coulter Ireland
|701,550
|26/06/2017
|Beckman Coulter Ireland
|2,064,165
|26/06/2017
|Beckman Coulter Ireland
|1,024,714
|11/01/2018
|Beckman Coulter Ireland
|763,008
|26/06/2017
|Becton Dickinson
|3,520,890
|15/07/2017
|Becton Dickinson
|3,248,244
|15/07/2017
|Becton Dickinson
|506,710
|14/07/2017
|Biomarin International Ltd
|3,659,684
|08/06/2017
|BNP Parabas Fund Services
|600,000
|29/11/2017
|Boston Scientific Ltd
|1,260,932
|23/12/2017
|Boston Scientific Ltd
|618,502
|18/05/2017
|Boston Scientific Ltd
|1,079,972
|18/05/2017
|Boston Scientific Ltd
|2,964,633
|18/05/2017
|Boston Scientific Ltd
|1,009,365
|07/09/2017
|Boston Scientific Ltd
|2,000,000
|18/01/2018
|Bristol Myers Squibb
|1,950,000
|30/03/2017
|Center Parcs Ireland Ltd
|1,049,100
|07/09/2017
|Connaught Electronics Ltd
|909,040
|27/03/2017
|Connaught Electronics Ltd
|897,349
|27/03/2017
|Connaught Electronics Ltd
|818,988
|27/03/2017
|Connaught Electronics Ltd
|995,186
|27/03/2017
|Covidien Ireland Ltd
|1,379,879
|13/04/2017
|Daqri International Limited
|1,830,509
|15/08/2016
|Depuy Ireland ULC
|2,000,000
|15/06/2017
|Depuy Ireland ULC
|3,848,280
|14/09/2017
|Eli Lilly S.A.
|2,835,000
|19/10/2016
|Forest Laboratories Ireland Ltd
|2,675,070
|15/06/2017
|GE Healthcare Ireland
|1,000,000
|21/09/2017
|GE Sensing EMEA ULC
|1,507,612
|31/08/2017
|Gencell Biosystems
|890,257
|21/07/2016
|Gencell Biosystems
|3,779,503
|21/07/2016
|Gencell Biosystems
|978,113
|21/07/2016
|Gilt Global Trading
|1,004,132
|15/11/2017
|Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|2,335,660
|11/01/2018
|Ingersoll Rand International Ltd
|2,928,636
|27/03/2017
|Intel
|2,485,530
|28/02/2017
|Intel
|2,914,918
|20/04/2017
|L. M. Ericsson Limited
|612,923
|07/09/2017
|Liebherr Container Cranes
|1,992,625
|15/09/2016
|Liebherr Container Cranes
|3,938,313
|20/10/2016
|Logitech Ireland Services Ltd
|1,023,185
|18/12/2017
|Mallinckrodt Medical
|1,980,628
|14/09/2017
|Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
|1,300,001
|26/10/2017
|Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
|536,532
|26/10/2017
|Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
|4,074,373
|17/10/2017
|Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
|1,353,023
|26/10/2017
|Marsh & McLennan Innovation
|747,918
|27/03/2017
|Mathworks Ltd
|1,246,000
|31/08/2017
|Medtronic Vascular Galway
|902,712
|12/09/2016
|Microsoft Ireland
|1,750,000
|26/09/2017
|MSD International GmbH
|6,824,359
|12/07/2018
|National Pen
|2,920,000
|05/10/2017
|Northern Trust
|2,800,000
|15/11/2017
|Oxygen8 M Limited
|1,019,635
|24/11/2016
|Pivotal Software International
|1,558,440
|28/04/2017
|Red Hat Limited
|1,910,332
|28/02/2017
|Regeneron Ireland
|7,480,000
|27/03/2017
|Routematch Software Limited
|714,578
|29/09/2016
|Sanmina Ireland ULC
|1,754,179
|14/07/2017
|SAP
|1,943,530
|01/11/2016
|Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics
|981,144
|21/07/2017
|Swords Laboratories
|7,400,000
|15/06/2017
|The Concentrate Manufacturing Company
|1,476,727
|20/07/2017
|Transitions Optical Ltd
|535,800
|14/09/2017
|Travelport Digital Ltd
|1,996,867
|21/07/2017
|Trusource Labs Ireland Limited
|670,000
|16/12/2016
|Uber
|2,080,000
|28/02/2017
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals Ireland
|1,283,400
|22/12/2016
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals Ireland
|1,988,317
|07/09/2017
|Vention Medical Ireland Ltd
|1,696,930
|11/01/2018
|Wallingstown Company Ltd
|1,221,130
|24/08/2017
|Wayfair Stores Limited
|840,000
|09/11/2016
|Wood Group Kenny Ireland Ltd
|1,828,460
|03/08/2017
|WP Engine Ireland Ltd
|1,423,500
|09/03/2017
|Xilinx Ireland
|3,758,573
|12/12/2017
|Yapstone International Ltd
|666,000
|26/09/2017
|Zeltiq Ireland Unlimited Company
|2,954,220
|05/10/2016
|Zimmer Orthopedics Manufacturing Ltd
|2,187,500
|15/11/2017
IDA Ireland is one of many state agencies that competes for inward investment with generous grant-aid. Across the border in Northern Ireland, Invest NI also provides substantial funding to local and international businesses (see table below).
|Beneficiary
|Grant Aid (£)
|Date of Grant
|3DEO NI Limited
|660,000
|07/03/2018
|A. J. Power Limited
|1,384,291
|22/03/2018
|Ammeon Limited
|600,000
|09/12/2016
|Andor Technology
|805,787
|26/01/2017
|AXA Insurance
|687,500
|16/01/2017
|Balcas Timber Ltd
|940,500
|30/10/2017
|Bazaarvoice Inc.
|1,075,200
|21/06/2017
|Belfast Distillery Company
|1,250,000
|30/06/2017
|Bemis Europe Services
|475,000
|19/01/2017
|Brainwavebank Ltd
|488,388
|11/01/2018
|British Telecom
|9,061,389
|18/07/2017
|Capper Trading Ltd
|877,879
|03/10/2017
|CCP Gransden Ltd
|977,112
|14/09/2016
|Cirdan Imaging
|824,683
|04/01/2017
|Computacenter (UK)
|1,580,800
|11/01/2018
|Creative Composites
|1,500,000
|18/01/2018
|Fabplus Limited
|455,006
|20/07/2017
|FinTrU Limited
|960,000
|06/12/2016
|Hyster-Yale UK
|599,406
|04/09/2017
|J. F. & H. Dowds
|442,000
|24/01/2018
|Jaramas Investments NI
|983,000
|11/11/2016
|Kainos Software
|2,735,695
|25/04/2017
|Kainos Software
|2,442,697
|14/02/2018
|L.E. Pritchitt & Co
|442,450
|04/01/2018
|L.E. Pritchitt & Co
|456,000
|28/12/2017
|LacPatrick Dairies (NI)
|950,382
|06/09/2017
|M.J.M. Marine Limited
|490,200
|05/01/2017
|Mallaghan Engineering
|1,077,734
|27/03/2018
|Mallaghan Engineering L
|2,000,000
|28/03/2018
|MetaCompliance Ltd
|652,000
|31/08/2017
|Metaswitch Networks
|470,000
|17/09/2016
|Mivan Marine Ltd
|495,000
|08/07/2016
|Moy Park Limited
|549,378
|07/09/2017
|Moyola Precision Engineering
|1,000,000
|21/02/2017
|Munster Simms Engineering
|894,212
|06/07/2017
|Neueda Consulting Ltd
|1,750,000
|31/03/2017
|Niche Drinks Co Ltd
|600,000
|05/09/2017
|Novosco Ltd
|1,254,000
|13/03/2018
|Openwave Mobility Inc
|810,592
|13/03/2018
|Qualcomm Technologies
|472,508
|22/06/2017
|Randox Laboratories Ltd
|4,585,648
|13/12/2016
|Randox Laboratories Ltd
|7,760,875
|13/12/2016
|Randox Laboratories Ltd
|10,630,947
|13/12/2016
|Short Brothers PLC
|822,164
|16/01/2017
|Specialist Joinery Fittings
|468,000
|21/12/2016
|Sports Loyalty Card Ltd
|456,000
|22/11/2017
|Teamwork Saas
|680,000
|27/03/2018
|Thales UK Ltd
|1,869,399
|21/11/2016
|Thales UK Ltd
|543,607
|31/10/2016
|Titan IC Systems Ltd
|607,743
|17/08/2016
|Totalmobile Solutions
|869,384
|18/01/2018
|Tullett Prebon Group
|529,200
|07/07/2016
|Tullett Prebon Group
|2,250,000
|07/07/2016
|Xilinx NI Limited
|944,047
|11/07/2016