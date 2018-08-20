IDA Ireland Grants Revealed For First Time

20 Aug 2018 | 10.04 am

Details of grant-aid payments made by IDA Ireland to multinationals with operations in Ireland have been disclosed for the first time.

The payments, funded by taxpayers, are disclosed under European Union State Aid rules, and the disclosures so far relate mainly to 2016 and 2017, with a few in 2018.

The level of payments illustrate that hugely profitable multinationals that have been active in Ireland for decades are a perennial draw on the public purse.

The data made available by the EU may not be comprehensive: the IDA says that 237 new investments were secured by the agency during 2017. According to the IDA annual report, there were 111 greenfield projects, 76 expansion projects and 50 R&D projects.

IDA Ireland spokesman Kevin Sammon commented that the agency’s ability to offer grant assistance helps win foreign direct investment projects across Ireland.

“Funding programmes are absolutely vital in assisting IDA Ireland in its role to promote Ireland as a place to locate and expand investments,” Sammon said. “Grants are also an essential tool in maintaining the strength of our FDI community and ensuring that companies continue to invest and keep their Irish sites at the cutting edge.

“FDI is an extremely competitive sector internationally – we are up against many other countries when we fight to win these investments. It’s important to see these grants in the context that they are matched and multiplied by the applicant company,” Sammon added.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan (pictured) explained that in providing grants and supports to new and existing client companies, the agency considers the size of the applicant company, the sector involved, the proposed activity to be undertaken and its location in Ireland, as well as the potential impact of this activity in terms of job creation, collaboration and investment.

“This is a sector that employs over 210,000 workers directly with many more employed indirectly as a result in our cities and towns,” said Shanahan. “This employment figure is a record high and the FDI sector as a whole has never contributed as much to the Irish economy as it is doing today.”

Beneficiary Grant Aid (€) Date of Grant Abbott Ireland 2,983,423 22/03/2017 Abbott Ireland 701,293 18/09/2017 Abbott Ireland 10,572,113 20/12/2017 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd 3,000,000 29/06/2017 Analog Devices 7,297,728 14/12/2017 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,711,636 31/08/2017 Beckamn Coulter Ireland 763,008 26/06/2017 Beckman Coulter Ireland 701,550 26/06/2017 Beckman Coulter Ireland 2,064,165 26/06/2017 Beckman Coulter Ireland 1,024,714 11/01/2018 Beckman Coulter Ireland 763,008 26/06/2017 Becton Dickinson 3,520,890 15/07/2017 Becton Dickinson 3,248,244 15/07/2017 Becton Dickinson 506,710 14/07/2017 Biomarin International Ltd 3,659,684 08/06/2017 BNP Parabas Fund Services 600,000 29/11/2017 Boston Scientific Ltd 1,260,932 23/12/2017 Boston Scientific Ltd 618,502 18/05/2017 Boston Scientific Ltd 1,079,972 18/05/2017 Boston Scientific Ltd 2,964,633 18/05/2017 Boston Scientific Ltd 1,009,365 07/09/2017 Boston Scientific Ltd 2,000,000 18/01/2018 Bristol Myers Squibb 1,950,000 30/03/2017 Center Parcs Ireland Ltd 1,049,100 07/09/2017 Connaught Electronics Ltd 909,040 27/03/2017 Connaught Electronics Ltd 897,349 27/03/2017 Connaught Electronics Ltd 818,988 27/03/2017 Connaught Electronics Ltd 995,186 27/03/2017 Covidien Ireland Ltd 1,379,879 13/04/2017 Daqri International Limited 1,830,509 15/08/2016 Depuy Ireland ULC 2,000,000 15/06/2017 Depuy Ireland ULC 3,848,280 14/09/2017 Eli Lilly S.A. 2,835,000 19/10/2016 Forest Laboratories Ireland Ltd 2,675,070 15/06/2017 GE Healthcare Ireland 1,000,000 21/09/2017 GE Sensing EMEA ULC 1,507,612 31/08/2017 Gencell Biosystems 890,257 21/07/2016 Gencell Biosystems 3,779,503 21/07/2016 Gencell Biosystems 978,113 21/07/2016 Gilt Global Trading 1,004,132 15/11/2017 Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd 2,335,660 11/01/2018 Ingersoll Rand International Ltd 2,928,636 27/03/2017 Intel 2,485,530 28/02/2017 Intel 2,914,918 20/04/2017 L. M. Ericsson Limited 612,923 07/09/2017 Liebherr Container Cranes 1,992,625 15/09/2016 Liebherr Container Cranes 3,938,313 20/10/2016 Logitech Ireland Services Ltd 1,023,185 18/12/2017 Mallinckrodt Medical 1,980,628 14/09/2017 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals 1,300,001 26/10/2017 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals 536,532 26/10/2017 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals 4,074,373 17/10/2017 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals 1,353,023 26/10/2017 Marsh & McLennan Innovation 747,918 27/03/2017 Mathworks Ltd 1,246,000 31/08/2017 Medtronic Vascular Galway 902,712 12/09/2016 Microsoft Ireland 1,750,000 26/09/2017 MSD International GmbH 6,824,359 12/07/2018 National Pen 2,920,000 05/10/2017 Northern Trust 2,800,000 15/11/2017 Oxygen8 M Limited 1,019,635 24/11/2016 Pivotal Software International 1,558,440 28/04/2017 Red Hat Limited 1,910,332 28/02/2017 Regeneron Ireland 7,480,000 27/03/2017 Routematch Software Limited 714,578 29/09/2016 Sanmina Ireland ULC 1,754,179 14/07/2017 SAP 1,943,530 01/11/2016 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics 981,144 21/07/2017 Swords Laboratories 7,400,000 15/06/2017 The Concentrate Manufacturing Company 1,476,727 20/07/2017 Transitions Optical Ltd 535,800 14/09/2017 Travelport Digital Ltd 1,996,867 21/07/2017 Trusource Labs Ireland Limited 670,000 16/12/2016 Uber 2,080,000 28/02/2017 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Ireland 1,283,400 22/12/2016 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Ireland 1,988,317 07/09/2017 Vention Medical Ireland Ltd 1,696,930 11/01/2018 Wallingstown Company Ltd 1,221,130 24/08/2017 Wayfair Stores Limited 840,000 09/11/2016 Wood Group Kenny Ireland Ltd 1,828,460 03/08/2017 WP Engine Ireland Ltd 1,423,500 09/03/2017 Xilinx Ireland 3,758,573 12/12/2017 Yapstone International Ltd 666,000 26/09/2017 Zeltiq Ireland Unlimited Company 2,954,220 05/10/2016 Zimmer Orthopedics Manufacturing Ltd 2,187,500 15/11/2017

IDA Ireland is one of many state agencies that competes for inward investment with generous grant-aid. Across the border in Northern Ireland, Invest NI also provides substantial funding to local and international businesses (see table below).