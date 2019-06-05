Iconic Opening Lennox Building In August

05 Jun 2019 | 03.37 pm

Iconic Offices is set to open a new flexible office space in August, on the corner of South Richmond St and Lennox St in Dublin 2.

The Lennox Building (pictured, CGI image) will provide 27,000 sq ft of private offices and co-working space on five floors, with a total of 350 work stations, and a 2,000 sq ft roof terrace.

Iconic says the new office space has been built to the WELL building standard that focuses on advancing health and wellness for office workers.

Chief executive Joe McGinley said: “We are always looking to improve and excel when it comes to the workspaces we deliver to the market for our members. Our latest 2019 properties are taking the Iconic Offices product to another level, with the Lennox Building being unique in both function and design.

“The finishes, fittings and design approach are all carefully aligned with Iconic Offices’ WELL building standard targets, and the fit-out is designed to achieve WELL certification to meet health and wellness goals. This project is set to be the first WELL v2 certified flexible workspace in Ireland and one of the first of its kind in Europe.”

Weather permitting, the roof terrace will accommodate wellness and events programmes including yoga, pilates and meditation. The building will also include a conference centre and events spaces, meeting rooms, break out spaces, onsite catering and a dedicated events support team. The Lennox Building will also have a restaurant on the ground floor.